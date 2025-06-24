Pickleball Equipment Market to Hit $1,848.1 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.8%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pickleball equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 702.9 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,848.1 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2025 to 2032. Pickleball is rapidly gaining popularity due to its numerous health benefits, including being a low-impact sport that supports cardiovascular health and muscle conditioning. Its accessibility and fitness advantages are encouraging more people to take up the game. In response, many resorts, clubs, and recreational centers are investing in dedicated pickleball courts to meet growing demand. Additionally, the sport’s global visibility is being boosted by the increasing number of tournaments and the active involvement of national and international pickleball associations.

Global Pickleball Equipment Market Key Takeaways

By equipment type, paddles segment is expected to generate a market revenue of around USD 203.84 Mn in 2025.

Based on price range, low-end equipment category will likely hold a market share of 26.8% in 2025.

In terms of usage, competitive play segment is projected to account for more than half of the global pickleball equipment market share in 2025.

North America pickleball equipment market is expected to be valued at around USD 384.48 Mn in 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to will increasing popularity of recreational sports.

Rising Interest in Pickleball Globally Boosting Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest pickleball equipment market research report outlines key factors driving market growth. One such prominent growth factor is the increasing popularity of pickleball as a recreational sport.

Interest in pickleball is surging, particularly in the United States, Canada, and several European countries. This growing enthusiasm is expected to play a key role in boosting growth of the pickleball equipment market during the forecast period.

According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball is currently the fastest-growing sport in America. Participation increased by 51.8% from 2022 to 2023, and by 223.5% over the past three years. This surge in participation is directly influencing sales of pickleball equipment.

The sport’s accessibility, low barrier to entry, and ease of learning appeal to individuals across all age groups, from children to seniors. Similarly, increasing number of pickleball tournaments and clubs worldwide is projected to drive demand for pickleball equipment like paddles, balls, and nets in the coming years.

High Cost and Low Awareness Limiting Market Growth

The prospective pickleball equipment market outlook looks promising. However, high cost of premium equipment and limited awareness pose a significant challenge to broader market growth.

Despite its rapid growth in North America, pickleball remains less popular in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This, in turn, negatively impacts the global pickleball equipment market growth.

Advanced pickleball paddles, shoes, and other equipment can be expensive. This cost barrier deters consumers, especially in low- and middle-income nations, from opting for these costly equipment, resulting in reduced pickleball equipment market demand.

Expansion of Sports Facilities Creating Growth Opportunities

The number of dedicated pickleball courts is increasing across parks, sports clubs, gyms, and community centers. Moreover, real estate developers are increasingly incorporating pickleball courts into residential and retirement communities. This growing infrastructure is expected to create new revenue-generation opportunities for pickleball equipment companies.

Impact of AI on the Pickleball Equipment Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) AI is significantly influencing the pickleball equipment market by fueling smarter design, manufacturing, and player performance. Leading pickleball equipment manufacturers use machine learning and computer vision to quickly test and optimize paddle design for better control, power, and durability.

Smart paddles embedded with sensors and IoT chips now track swing speed, impact location, and spin in real time. Similarly, AI-driven automation streamlines manufacturing, cuts costs, and ensures consistent quality control.

Emerging Pickleball Equipment Market Trends

Growing health and fitness trends are significantly impacting pickleball equipment sales growth. More and more people are turning to sports like pickleball for physical fitness and stress relief. This is expected to uplift demand for pickleball equipment.

Ongoing product innovation is expected to boost the pickleball equipment market growth. Companies are focusing on developing high-performance paddles, balls, shoes, and apparel tailored to skill levels. Similarly, they use advanced materials like graphite and carbon polymer for better performance and durability.

There is an increasing demand for environmentally conscious sports gear globally. This is prompting pickleball equipment companies like Revolin Sports to incorporate sustainable materials into their products.

Easy availability of pickleball equipment through online platforms will likely enhance the overall pickleball equipment market value. These e-commerce channels are making it easy for consumers to purchase pickleball equipment from the comfort of their homes.

Rising customization trend is also contributing to expansion of the pickleball equipment industry. Manufacturers are focusing on offering personalized options to capitalize on the customization trend.

Analyst’s View

“The global pickleball equipment industry is poised for robust growth, owing to the sport's rising popularity, particularly in North America, expansion of sports infrastructure, and ongoing innovations in pickleball equipment,” said senior analyst Yash Doshi.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Pickleball Equipment Market

Event Description and Impact Celebrity Investments & Pro Leagues Expansion Description: High-profile investments from athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady, alongside Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion into international markets. Impact: These developments are increasing mainstream exposure, attracting new fans, and boosting demand for premium branded gear and officially licensed merchandise. Pickleball's Inclusion in School Curricula (U.S. & Canada) Description: School districts in states like Texas, Florida, and Ontario have added pickleball to physical education programs in 2024–2025. Impact: This is expected to drive demand for beginner paddles, youth equipment sets, and safety gear, creating new growth avenues for pickleball equipment companies. Technological Integration in Equipment Description: Brands like JOOLA and Paddletek have introduced smart paddles featuring sensors and real-time performance tracking, aligning with fitness tech trends. Impact: These innovations appeal to competitive players and tech-savvy fitness enthusiasts, supporting the development of product ecosystems (e.g., paddle + mobile app + wearable integrations).

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in pickleball equipment market report:

Paddletek, LLC

ProLite Sports, LLC

Selkirk Sport

Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

Engage Pickleball, LLC

Onix Sports, Inc.

HEAD USA, Inc. (HEAD Pickleball)

Gamma Sports (Gamma Sports LLC)

Prince Global Sports, LLC (Prince Pickleball)

Franklin Sports, Inc.

Key Developments

In May 2025, PXG expanded its high-performance equipment lineup into the pickleball segment with the launch of its new XP1 and XP2 pickleball paddles. This move marks PXG’s entry into a rapidly growing sport.

In May 2025, ONIX Pickleball introduced the Hype X and Hype X Pro paddles. Both feature ONIX’s patented Power Frame ThermoFused™ Technology, offering control, power, larger sweet spots, and tournament approval via USA Pickleball.

Market Segmentation:

Equipment Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Paddles

Balls

Net Systems

Court Accessories

Others



Price Range Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Low-End Equipment

Mid-Range Equipment

High-End Equipment



Usages Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

Casual Play

Competitive Play

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



