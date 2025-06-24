Mplify Emerges as New Brand for MEF, Reflects Bold Vision for the AI-Driven Digital Economy

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced it has rebranded as Mplify Alliance, marking the start of a new era defined by scale, openness, and collective impact. The new name reflects the organization’s evolution into a global alliance of enterprises, service providers, cloud providers, data center operators, technology providers, and systems integrators. United by a shared purpose to connect and empower the world, Mplify’s mission is to amplify global network and service innovation, interoperability, and resilience through collaboration, standardization, and certification.

Why the Change

The transition to Mplify aligns the organization’s identity with its growing role and the expanding diversity of its community. As the market shifts toward cloud-like service consumption, intelligent automation, and AI-optimized networking, Mplify provides a clear, more modern expression of the alliance’s mission and value.

The rebrand was guided by three strategic goals:

Expand the organization’s identity beyond telecom to include enterprises, service providers, cloud providers, technology providers, data centers, and systems integrators.

Clarify its purpose: enabling secure, automated, standards-based service delivery.

To modernize its voice to attract new contributors and reflect where the market is heading.



The name Mplify encapsulates the organization’s role in amplifying collaboration, scaling adoption, and driving shared innovation. This evolution reflects both the organization’s legacy and its forward-looking mission.

“Mplify is built on everything that made MEF successful and designed for what the future demands,” said Nan Chen, CEO of Mplify. “In cybersecurity especially, the industry has long been opaque, with every provider claiming to be secure but offering no shared definition or proof. Through standardization and certification, we’re introducing trust and transparency into a space that badly needs both. Mplify gives us the platform and momentum to bring the ecosystem together, educate the market, and define what secure, automated, AI-powered services should look like.”

What’s Changing and What’s Not

While the name and identity are new, Mplify builds on more than two decades of leadership as MEF. The organization remains rooted in the same mission: advancing standardized, secure, and automated services through collaboration and certification.

Mplify continues the foundational work that positioned MEF a defining force in standardizing Carrier Ethernet (CE) with MEF 3.0 CE certified services, and they remain the gold-standard for high-performance, standardized, and increasingly on-demand connectivity, support AI requirements and other advanced use cases.

The organization is driving industry-wide automation with Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs and launching the only certification program for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. These pillars remain central as Mplify extends its global reach.

All existing programs, memberships, and initiatives continue under the Mplify brand. Members can expect the same trusted community and technical rigor now with a modern voice, more accessible identity, and expanded opportunities for innovation.

The rebrand comes at a time when cross-industry collaboration and trusted frameworks are more critical than ever.

“The name Mplify captures the momentum the alliance is seeing across the global network ecosystem,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Mplify Board Chair and Chief Technology Solutions Officer of Verizon Business Group. “This evolution isn’t just about a new name -- it’s about creating a more open, inclusive, and action-oriented alliance that brings the entire ecosystem together to define the future of connectivity. AI, automation, and cybersecurity are transforming how services are delivered, and Mplify offers a stronger foundation from which to drive that change.”

NaaS: The Road Ahead

Mplify’s rebrand signals a strategic shift toward enabling Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) at global scale. Defined by standardized, automated, and certifiable service components, NaaS is the foundation for delivering secure, AI-optimized digital experiences across increasingly dynamic, distributed environments.

As demand grows for programmable, on-demand, and multi-cloud services, Mplify is accelerating the frameworks and certifications that make NaaS real. From Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) certification, the alliance is focused on turning collaboration into scalable, production-ready capability.

This evolution will be on display at the Global NaaS Event (GNE), 10-14 November, where production use cases, AI-powered automation, and new service models will take center stage.

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

