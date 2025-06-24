AgriFORCE Launches Tri-Pillar Strategy to Power the Future of Digital Infrastructure

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) today announced a transformative tri-pillar growth strategy aimed at capitalizing on the accelerating global demand for computational power. This strategic framework focuses on three key areas: Bitcoin treasury development, modular compute infrastructure, and integration with scalable, off-grid energy systems.

“In a world where AI, blockchain, and edge networks are driving exponential compute needs, energy has become the new digital currency,” said Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE. “Our mission is simple: secure the energy, and the compute will follow. This strategy advances our already laid out infrastructure while unlocking long-term value through intelligent power monetization.”

1. Bitcoin Treasury: Building a Strategic Digital Reserve

AgriFORCE has begun accumulating Bitcoin through self-mining and intends to follow a dual approach also focusing on direct market acquisition. In the past seven months, the company has mined 7 BTC (valued at approximately $750,000). Its strategy includes:

- Allocating up to 50% of capital raised toward Bitcoin purchases

- Retaining up to 50% of mined Bitcoin in long-term treasury

- Creating a blended reserve cost by combining low-cost acquisition and in-house production

This approach strengthens AgriFORCE’s balance sheet while ensuring both liquidity and upside exposure in the digital asset space.

2. Compute Infrastructure: Scaling with Energy-First Design

AgriFORCE currently operates three mining campuses across Alberta and Ohio, delivering roughly 6 MW of capacity and 0.17 EH/s of hash power. The company is targeting 1 EH/s by the end of Q1 2026, supported by:

- A strategic partnership with BlueFlare Energy™ Solutions Inc.

- Access to over 50 MW of secured natural gas with upward potential across multiple sites in Alberta

- Deployment of mobile, modular gas-to-power units for off-grid scalability

- A development pipeline expected to exceed 100 MW by 2026

Jolie Kahn added, “Our model inverts traditional infrastructure development — we convert stranded gas into compute power, activating new sites in weeks, not years.”

3. Future-Ready Systems: From Bitcoin to AI and Edge Compute

AgriFORCE’s modular architecture extends beyond crypto mining, offering compute capabilities tailored for AI, edge computing, and sovereign data solutions. Key capabilities include:

- AI inference in latency-critical environments

- Decentralized cloud and edge hosting

- Private, off-grid compute services for telecom and industrial clients

This diversification expands revenue potential and mitigates long-term risk across the digital infrastructure spectrum.

The Energy-Compute Nexus: A Strategic Edge

“At AgriFORCE, energy isn’t a constraint — it’s our advantage,” said Chris Polimeni, CFO. “As energy becomes the limiting factor for compute expansion, we’ve positioned ourselves to lead — not follow — in scalable infrastructure.”

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a publicly traded infrastructure innovator deploying energy-first digital asset platforms across Bitcoin, AI, and edge computing ecosystems. By converting underutilized natural gas into modular, high-efficiency compute environments, AgriFORCE is redefining how energy fuels the digital age.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to the expected benefits of AGRI’s activities in Bitcoin mining and as a multifaceted digital energy and infrastructure company. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.