USAging Announces New Public Awareness Campaign to Raise Visibility of Area Agencies on Aging

USAging is celebrating 50 years as the national organization that represents Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and Title VI Native American Aging Programs. As part of the 50th anniversary, USAging has launched a new public awareness campaign—Area Agencies on Aging: Helping You Live Long and Stay Strong.



The goal of this campaign is to make the public aware of AAAs as a vital community resource and to educate consumers about the range of important services that AAAs offer to older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers. There are more than 600 AAAs serving every community across the country ready to help them to age well where most want—at home and in their community.



All people hope to enjoy a long and healthy life—but many find that they need a little help as they go through the aging journey.



“Research has shown that two-thirds of older adults will need some support to age well at home,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “But people often don’t know about AAA services or seek them out until they are in crisis—thereby missing the opportunity to connect to the range of services that are available to help them age well.”



Services Provided by AAAs



For Older Adults:

Home-delivered and congregate meals: Nutritious meals at home or in group settings.

In-home support: Assistance with daily tasks like bathing, cleaning and dressing.

Transportation: Rides to medical appointments, stores and community activities.

Health and wellness programs: Fall prevention, chronic disease management fitness classes.

Benefits counseling: Help understanding and enrolling in Medicare, Medicaid and more.



For Caregivers:

Respite care: Short-term relief to prevent burnout.

Training and support: Educational tools and support groups for caregivers.

Information and referral: Guidance to local programs, services and community resources.



“By 2035, older adults are expected to outnumber children under age 18 for the first time in the history of this country,” said Markwood. “By 2040, a full 22 percent of the American population will be 65 years or older. Currently, there are more than 53 million unpaid family caregivers in the United States. There has never been a more crucial time for people to learn about AAAs and the services that are available to them to help them live long and stay strong.”



For more information, visit www.usaging.org/livelongstaystrong or connect with your local AAA by contacting the Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 or eldercare.acl.gov.