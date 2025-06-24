Berlin Packaging Receives 14 Package of the Year Awards – Largest Number Awarded to a Single Supplier - at 2025 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, received 14 awards from the 2025 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards, the largest number awarded to a single supplier. The NACD Awards celebrate the most innovative packaging solutions released during the previous year.

Berlin Packaging won six Gold (double the number of any other participant), four Silver, and four Bronze awards. This includes sweeping the “Spirits” category, capturing the category’s gold, silver, and bronze awards. The company demonstrated its excellence across nine total categories, including: Beverage Spirits, Beverage Non-Spirits, Personal Care, Household Products, Novelty, Best Use of Custom Packaging, Automotive, Chemical, & General Industrial, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, and Cosmetics.

These prestigious awards highlight the remarkable talent and incredible global capabilities of Studio One Eleven, the design and innovation engine of Berlin Packaging. With nine locations worldwide, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability strategies, and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

"Studio One Eleven’s world-class suite of services is just one of the many elements that set Berlin Packaging apart. I’m thankful for the acknowledgment from the NACD, and grateful for our incredibly skilled team and the remarkable work they consistently deliver,” said Scott Jost, Berlin’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Some of this year's winning projects include:

Remus Babe Ruth Reserve

Double Award Winner: Beverage Spirits (Gold), Best Use of Custom (Gold)

The premium custom bottle created for Remus Babe Ruth Reserve is a special collector’s edition with a limited release of 10,624 bottles, one for each of the Babe's plate appearances. Each bottle is numbered and bears a QR code on the back label panel, allowing consumers to scan the code to learn the outcome of the plate appearance associated with their bottle's unique number, as well as hunt for “home run bottles.” The package itself is an ornate Art Deco-inspired rectangular glass bottle that pays homage to the style of the 1920s. The embossed baseball-diamond pattern on the glass, wooden cork closure that resembles the knob of a baseball bat, and incorporation of Ruth's signature on both the front and back labels all honor America's pastime. The Remus Babe Ruth Reserve bottle is no stranger to accolades – it’s the recipient of two 2025 Pac Global Awards as well as the 2024 Beverage Digest Award for Best Packaging/Label Design.

Devil’s Grin Gin

Double Award Winner: Beverage Spirits (Silver), Best Use of Custom (Silver)

The devil is in the details, and that’s true of the award-winning Devil’s Grin gin and its beautiful package design. The custom eight-sided glass bottle distinguishes this spirit from those sold in standard round or rectangular structures, and is embossed on six sides with imagery depicting the botanicals used to make the gin. The Studio One Eleven team created volumetrically accurate CAD drawings while considering the best molding to achieve the challenging, highly detailed embossments, while also creating secondary packaging that lives up to the brand’s tagline, “Delightfully Deceiving.” As the box unfolds, the inner compartment rises effortlessly, presenting the bottle to the consumer. The package includes a series of carefully crafted, delightful surprises, such as elegant blind embossing and a tactile, weathered texture on the sleeve that invites touch and exploration.

Other Berlin Packaging winners are:

GOLD – Beverage Non-Spirits: Verse

GOLD - Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical: Gold’s Gym Pre-Workout

GOLD – Personal Care: DOFT Skincare

GOLD – Cosmetics: Drug Mart 25 Days of Beauty Surprises Calendar

SILVER - Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical: Nutrafol Men

SILVER – Novelty: Slamzees

BRONZE – Household Products: Young Living Spray Bottle & Soap Dispenser

BRONZE – Cosmetics: BALR. Class

BRONZE – Beverage Spirits: Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop

BRONZE – Automotive, Chemical, and General Industrial: VP Street Legal Motor Oil

“Once again, our performance at the NACD awards is an incredible point of pride for the Berlin Packaging team. We are honored to be acknowledged for the creativity and innovation that continues to empower our customers to thrive in the marketplace,” said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging, Americas.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

