Precision Forestry Market to USD 11.72 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Adoption of Data-Driven Forest Management Solutions | SNS Insider

Pune, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Forestry Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Precision Forestry Market was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032.”

The U.S. market is driven by rapid adoption of AI, GPS-enabled equipment, and increasing demand for sustainable timber. The market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2024 to 2032. Expansion of afforestation programs and strong federal support will accelerate precision tool adoption nationwide.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Precision Forestry Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.40 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 11.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Services, Software)



• By Technology (Cut-to-Length, Fire Detection, Geospatial)



• By Application (Harvesting, Inventory & Logistics, Silviculture & Fire Management) Key Growth Drivers Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Forest Management Enhances Precision Forestry Market Growth.

By Component: Hardware Leads, Software Registers, Fastest CAGR

The hardware segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 52% of revenue share, owing to the adoption of devices including sensors, GPS systems, drones, and automated machines, which are the fundamentals of precision forestry systems. They are necessary for recording and relaying real-time from forest settings. From long-lasting performance to integrating with analytics platforms, they have become indispensable across forestry operations.

The software segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032. This is generating the requirement for smart software that leverages sophisticated data analysis, forest simulation models, and inventory management platforms. Predictive intelligence, streamlined operations, and compliance with environmental regulations become possible with cloud-enabled, AI-based software solutions. Scalable and customizable software solutions will prove vital to unlocking full operational efficiency as forestry operations continue to expand around the world.

By Technology: Cut-to-Length Dominates, Fire Detection Grows Fastest

Cut-to-Length technology segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 49% of revenue share, as it cuts the wood more accurately and helps reduce the wood waste, therefore playing a high efficiency in the process. This allows operators to cut more decisively at the harvesting location, while also reducing environmental disruption and increasing efficiency. Regions mandating sustainable logging with new machinery and positioning systems have high adoption rates.

Fire detection technology is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid Growing Demand for Early-Warning and Automated Fire Response System Due to Rise of Forest Fires Triggered by Climate Change. Integration of Technologies to Reduce Losses Due to Fire. With the help of thermal imaging, AI monitoring platforms, and drone monitoring, many industries have been adopting it to reduce the losses due to fire. These solutions provide a high return on investment (ROI), and they are quickly becoming an important part of risk management efforts.

By Application: Harvesting Dominates, Silviculture & Fire Management Grow Fastest

The harvesting segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its direct association with the commercial timber yield and profit. Precision tools in harvesting — like automatic machine and tree mapping system and GPS-based felling, to maintain operational demand and lower costs and take maximum resources. With the highest return on investment, harvesting will remain the highest-impact precision forestry application.

Silviculture & Fire Management is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. A rise in environmental sustainability, health plant programs, and government movement towards technology-driven silviculture expanded the combined demand for technology-driven silviculture. This segment is drawing substantial funding and technology innovation from public and private (including public-private partnerships) stakeholders as the demand to move more to proactively prevent and respond to fire threats increases.





Key Regional Development: North America dominated the market, and Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR

North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 36% of revenue share, due to extensive adoption of mechanized forestry in the region, along with effective government initiatives and equipped IT infrastructure. American and Canadian companies have been among the first to embrace AI-driven forestry devices and geospatial analysis systems.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid launch of forest digitization initiatives in these regions, particularly in the countries of China, India, and Indonesia. Afforestation programs are mushrooming, so are government funding, and the demand for sustainable timber is getting heated – all these are boosting the adoption of precision forestry to a whole new level across the region.

Recent Developments in 2024

March 2024 : John Deere introduced an AI-integrated harvester system for optimized cut-to-length processing in North America.

: John Deere introduced an AI-integrated harvester system for optimized cut-to-length processing in North America. June 2024 : Komatsu Forest partnered with Swedish tech firms to enhance fire detection and risk assessment features in forestry machines.

: Komatsu Forest partnered with Swedish tech firms to enhance fire detection and risk assessment features in forestry machines. August 2024: Trimble launched a cloud-based precision forestry suite with real-time tracking and sustainability reporting tools.

