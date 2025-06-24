WattEV breaks ground at Port of Oakland on its sixth heavy-duty electric-truck charging depot in CA

OAKLAND, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leading provider of heavy-duty electrification services and charging infrastructure, today broke ground on its sixth heavy-duty electric truck charging depot in California, located at the Port of Oakland.

This new charging depot will establish a zero-emission freight corridor from the Bay Area to Sacramento, Nevada and beyond – a first for Northern California.

“We’ve been working towards opening a Northern California charging depot for several years,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV.

“Until now, most truck charging infrastructure has been concentrated in Southern California. This project marks a significant milestone for WattEV, the Bay Area, and California’s zero emission freight future. We’re thrilled to enable zero-emission freight transport from key ports like Oakland and Stockton into Sacramento and Nevada,” he said.

WattEV’s public charging depot will be capable of charging 25 medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks concurrently at up to 240KW each or six trucks at 1.2 MW. The depot is designed for megawatt charging, reducing charging “dwell times” to 30 minutes or less, comparable to diesel refueling times.

“This project represents a major step forward in building the infrastructure we need for a zero-emission freight future,” said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. “By supporting this charging depot at the Port of Oakland, we are helping to accelerate the transition to cleaner trucks, improve air quality in communities overburdened by pollution and advance our commitment to environmental justice. It’s the kind of investment that delivers lasting benefits for both public health and air quality.”

At today’s groundbreaking ceremony at 8407 Edgewater Drive in Oakland, Youssefzadeh was joined by project partners from the Port of Oakland, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the California Energy Commission, PG&E along with special guests from the California Air Resources Board and Assemblymember Mia Bonta’s office, among others.





WattEV’s Tesla Semi at the Port of Long Beach charging depot.

The Port of Oakland depot expands WattEV’s existing network of five charging depots located at the Port of Long Beach, Bakersfield, San Bernardino, Gardena and Vernon.

With its proprietary freight optimization platform, growing fleet of electric Class 8 trucks and strategically positioned high-powered charging depots, WattEV is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent demands of premier logistics companies and shippers requiring reliable on-time freight delivery at competitive costs.

To learn more about WattEV, visit www.WattEV.com.

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero-emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company currently operates five truck charging depots in California and has another 15 sites under development. The company plans to have 100 charging stations in operation by 2035.

