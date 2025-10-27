WattEV Unveils Solid-State Transformer to Accelerate Megawatt HD Electric Truck Charging Deployment

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattEV, the nation’s leader in heavy-duty freight electrification, today announced the introduction of its Solid-State Transformer (SST), a compact medium voltage power conversion system (MV-PCS) designed to accelerate deployment of MCS fast chargers.

Funded in part by the California Energy Commission (CEC), the MV-PCS was developed as a replacement for step-down transformer, switchgear, and low voltage rectifiers. The innovative new system is designed for convenient installation on service islands between pass-through lanes offering megawatt charging to MCS-capable trucks becoming available in volume production in 2026.

Unlike conventional 480-volt systems, the integrated design significantly reduces installation costs by simply having the utility medium-voltage line at 12KV to 15KV split via junction boxes and connected directly into the liquid-cooled SST cabinet.

“As fleets work toward MCS deployment, complex equipment stacks and supply chain issues along with tariffs become real constraints,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, CEO and co-founder of WattEV.

“The SST is designed to bring MCS to heavy-duty depots faster and more cost effectively. While our focus is electric truck charging, the core of our high-voltage architecture also fits other DC power applications, including data centers, mining, marine, and industrial uses,” he said.

Key benefits of SST for the EV industry:

Faster site development: Replaces multiple pieces of equipment with a single integrated system, reducing civil engineering and electrical work.

Replaces multiple pieces of equipment with a single integrated system, reducing civil engineering and electrical work. Lower installation and maintenance costs: Simplified design means fewer components to procure, install, and service.

Simplified design means fewer components to procure, install, and service. True megawatt capacity: Direct conversion from 12KV-15KV to DC with variable voltage and current at 1.2 MW to 3.8 MW.

Direct conversion from 12KV-15KV to DC with variable voltage and current at 1.2 MW to 3.8 MW. Modular scalability: Operators can add capacity as demand grows, avoiding costly up-front overbuilds.

WattEV has completed its proprietary SST design and expects production-ready units to be available in 2026. As fleet and public charging networks expand nationwide, WattEV’s SST offers a practical, cost-effective solution for deploying megawatt infrastructure, helping depots and hubs come online faster and scale predictably.

To learn more about WattEV, visit www.WattEV.com.

About WattEV

WattEV’s mission is to accelerate the transition of U.S. trucking transport to zero-emissions. Through a combination of business and technology innovations, WattEV creates charging infrastructure and data-driven workflows, providing truckers and fleet operators with the lowest total cost of ownership. WattEV’s goal is to place 12,000 heavy-duty electric trucks on California roads by 2030, exceeding existing forecasts. The company currently operates five truck charging depots in California and has another 15 sites under development. The company plans to have 100 truck charging stations in operation by 2035.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c62724e-7451-4bae-ae6f-ec651a52cdf0