WattEV Sets Energy Consumption Record, Triggering Move to Double Charging Capacity at San Bernardino Depot to Meet EV Trucking Demand Growth

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While recent headlines may question the future of electric trucking, WattEV, the nation’s leading developer of electric truck charging depots, is breaking zero-emission freight traffic records.

For the past two months at its busiest charging depot in San Bernardino, Calif., WattEV has delivered nearly 700,000 kWh of energy monthly, enough for the electric trucks using the station to travel 34,000 miles per day.

“San Bernardino is a crucial site in our growing network,” said Salim Youssefzadeh, WattEV’s CEO. “In the almost year-and-a-half this station has been open, we’ve seen growth in utilization as the freight corridors from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to the Inland Empire move to electrified goods movement.”

The San Bernardino depot, located adjacent to the busy Interstate 215, currently features 12 dual-cord 360 kW chargers capable of charging 24 trucks simultaneously. The site was designed with the capacity to expand as demand grows. To meet increasing customer demand, WattEV is expanding the station with 36 more cords, six of which support MCS charging at 1.2 MW.

To accelerate the nation’s transition to zero-emission truck transport, WattEV offers its own transport service for shippers with an innovative zero-emission Truck-as-a-Service (TaaS) model, which provides fleets and individual truckers with access to Class 8 battery-electric trucks, reliable maintenance support, insurance and charging across WattEV’s entire network, all at a total cost of operation on par with diesel trucks.

About WattEV

WattEV is accelerating the transition to zero-emission freight transport across the United States. By integrating advanced technology and data-driven solutions, WattEV enables trucking companies and fleet operators to electrify their operations at scale. With a goal of deploying 12,000 electric heavy-duty trucks in California by 2030, WattEV is exceeding industry forecasts and driving the clean freight revolution. The company currently operates five charging depots, with 15 more under development, and aims to reach 100 operational depots by 2035.

