Lottery.com Appoints Tim Scoffham as CEO to Lead Global Expansion of Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced the appointment of Tim Scoffham as Chief Executive Officer of Sports.com Media Group Limited (“Sports.com Media”) and Lottery.com International Limited (“Lottery.com International”), effective immediately. The appointment follows a successful consultancy period beginning in May 2024, during which Tim helped shape the Company’s global growth strategy across iGaming and digital sports media.

With more than 20 years of leadership in gaming, media, and entertainment, Tim is widely recognized as a veteran operator in media, sports entertainment and gaming sectors. His international experience and ability to execute high-growth, regulated strategies across emerging markets make him an ideal fit to lead these businesses into their next chapter.

Tim will oversee the strategic integration and international expansion of Sports.com Media, a premium digital sports content and engagement platform, and Lottery.com International, the Company’s iGaming and international lottery division focused on delivering secure, compliant, and entertaining lottery experiences across key global markets. His leadership will focus on aligning commercial, media, and technology platforms, bolstering regulatory partnerships, and unlocking scalable, revenue-generating opportunities in high-growth jurisdictions.

“Our Company is delighted with this appointment,” said Matthew McGahan, CEO and Chairman of Lottery.com. “Tim brings energy, credibility, and international expertise. His bold, entrepreneurial leadership style and deep experience in both gaming and media are precisely what we need at this inflection point. We are seeing strong forward momentum in the business and the markets, and Tim’s appointment gives us further confidence in our global roadmap. He is fully aligned with our vision to build Lottery.com and Sports.com into powerhouse global brands.”

Tim Scoffham added: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Lottery.com in a full-time leadership capacity at Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International, both of which represent unique global opportunities. The Sports.com and Lottery.com brands sit at the intersection of sports, gaming, and immersive content, and I believe we’re only scratching the surface of what they can become. With outstanding teams already in place and a unified international strategy underway, I’m looking forward to accelerating growth, strengthening partnership, and delivering long-term value to Lottery.com shareholders.”

About Sports.com Media

Sports.com Media Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc., is a next-generation digital platform delivering premium sports content, immersive fan experiences, and real-time engagement to a global audience. Focused on innovation, original formats, and media-rights partnerships, Sports.com is shaping the future of sports storytelling and digital fan engagement.

About Lottery.com International

Lottery.com International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com Inc., provides a secure and compliant iGaming and global lottery platform that enables users to participate in international lottery games through digital channels. The platform is focused on regulated market expansion, localized offerings, and sustainable, high-margin growth.

Under Tim Scoffham’s leadership, both businesses will continue the expansion of Sports.com and Lottery.com into globally recognized brands—driven by innovation, strategic execution, and an unwavering commitment to compliance and user experience.

About Lottery.com

The Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands — including Sports.com, Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook .

