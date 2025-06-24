Life-Sized Dinosaurs Overtake the Gardens and Trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Austin, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourteen life-sized and life-like animatronic dinosaurs are lurking in the gardens and trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center again this summer. Last year’s Dinosaurs Around the World exhibition was so popular that the Wildflower Center is bringing in a new Dinos in the Wild exhibit conceptualized and created by Dino Don Lessem, world authority on dinosaurs, advisor to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, author of multiple books and dinosaur excavator.

The dinos are life-size, make noise and scientifically accurate. The limited-time outdoor exhibition features 10 different scenes and 14 different specimens, representing a variety of species from large to small, and including impressive dinosaurs like the ferocious and famed Tyrannosaurus rex, the cute and colorful Parasaurolophus and the fierce and horned Triceratops, among others.

This family-friendly immersive exhibit appeals to dinosaur lovers of all ages and launches just in time for summer break and will last throughout summer.

“We’re excited to welcome these prehistoric beasts to the Wildflower Center to spend the whole summer with us,” said Lee Clippard, Executive Director of the Wildflower Center. “It’s fun to see our native gardens come to life with amazing creatures that inhabited the planet millions of years ago.”

The gardens and trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center are currently open for Summer Hours, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily, and the exhibit is included with entry to the Center.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is the State Botanic Garden & Arboretum of Texas and welcomes more than 275,000 guests annually to its 284 acres of gardens, trails and exhibitions, thus fulfilling its mission of inspiring the conservation of native plants. As a fully self-funded unit of The University of Texas at Austin, the Wildflower Center’s investments in science, conservation and education include a native seed bank, a comprehensive database of North American native plants, and research programs in collaboration with the University. The Center is the embodiment of Mrs. Johnson’s environmental legacy. “The environment is where we all meet, where we all have a mutual interest,” she said. “It is the one thing all of us share. It is not only a mirror of ourselves, but a focusing lens on what we can become.”

