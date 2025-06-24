Sift Once Again Secures #1 Spot in all Fraud Prevention Categories in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the AI-powered fraud platform securing identity trust for leading global businesses, today announced its ranking in G2’s 2025 Summer Reports, once again earning the #1 ranking across all fraud-related categories. This marks the second consecutive year that Sift has achieved the top ranking in Fraud Detection, E-Commerce Fraud Protection, and Risk-Based Authentication (RBA).

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace and Sift’s recognition is based on the reviews of 500 real Sift users, a 42% increase since the 2024 Summer Reports and 52% more reviews than the closest category competitor.

“Earning the #1 ranking across all fraud categories on G2 sends a clear message—Sift leads in fast, accurate fraud decisioning and seamless, secure user experiences,” said Armen Najarian, CMO of Sift. “It’s powerful validation that we’re helping businesses grow fearlessly, without the friction and complexity of legacy fraud solutions.”

“According to G2’s 2024 Buyer Behavior Report, 69% of software buyers globally say they only engage a salesperson once they have arrived at their purchasing decision,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “As software buyers increasingly turn to trusted customer reviews to inform their purchasing decisions, they know they can rely on G2, the world’s largest software marketplace. G2’s quarterly Market Reports are rooted in the authentic voice of customers. Simply put, their feedback guides our rankings—including Sift’s position in the G2 2025 Reports.”

G2’s quarterly reports rank the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type. These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs, informed by real user experience.

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

"We've been using Sift for over 8 years now, and it's been nothing short of excellent. The platform is reliable, easy to work with, and constantly improves to stay ahead of new fraud trends. It's a tool we trust and highly recommend to any business serious about fraud protection."





"What I like best about Sift is its powerful machine learning capabilities that allow for real-time analysis of transaction patterns. The platform's ability to identify subtle fraud trends and provide actionable insights has been incredibly valuable in helping us prevent fraud and mitigate compliance risks efficiently. The user-friendly interface and customizable features also make it easier to tailor solutions to specific business needs, ensuring that I can stay ahead of potential threats."





"Sift is one of the best tools for fraud detection; it is straight-forward, the data analytics keep getting better and better, and the information is very complete, which helps us make decisions with more assertiveness."





"What I like about Sift is how fast and automatic everything is. It helps us catch fraud in real time without messing up the experience for our customers. The interface is super easy to use, and it's clear why certain decisions are made, which helps our team act quickly. I also love how flexible the rules are—we can adjust them to fit exactly what our business needs."



About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn .