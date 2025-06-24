Sparkling Ice packs big Cuties citrus flavor into adorable Lil’ cans

PRESTON, Wash., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Find the meet-cute of the summer in Sparkling Ice® mini cans featuring Cuties® Lil’ Zipper mascot alongside the beverage’s iconic fruit-filled ice cube. Crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, Sparkling Ice’s freshest and most adorable union has produced two new flavors, Mandarin and Orange Cream, in easy to grab mini-cans. This limited-time collab is primed for sunny days and will benefit underserved youth ahead of back-to-school season.

“We know that Sparkling Ice consumers crave refreshing citrus flavors, and Cuties are the deliciously healthy snack they and their families reach for every time,” said Tiffany Boyd, vice president of omnichannel marketing at Talking Rain. “Strategic partnerships like these strengthen connections with our loyal fans and spark curiosity with new communities of flavor fanatics.”

Earlier this year, Sparkling Ice responded to consumer requests for smaller sizes by squeezing its most popular full-flavored sparkling waters into mini cans. Shoppers said they wanted versions right-sized for packing lunch boxes, for gatherings and as an on-the-go treat.

Sparkling Ice mini cans have consistently grown in both dollar and volume sales. Now with Sparkling Ice x Cuties Mandarin and Orange Cream in the mix, there are five core flavors, including Fruit Punch, Kiwi Strawberry and Classic Lemonade. As with all Sparkling Ice refreshments, these zero-sugar beverages contain vitamins and antioxidants, as well as colors and flavors from natural sources.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sparkling Ice to offer consumers a delightful new way to enjoy the sweet flavor of Cuties,” said Sarah Deaton, director of marketing at Sun Pacific. “Cuties is an iconic fruit brand loved by so many and we’re excited for consumers to try Sparkling Ice x Cuties Mandarin and Orange Cream flavors.”

Just in time for backyard barbeques, park picnics and back-to-school, the Sparkling Ice Cuties 7.5oz mini cans come in 10-packs and can be found at nationwide retailers starting in July.

Adding extra zest to its support for families, Sparkling Ice and Cuties have teamed up with the Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a nonprofit that partners with teachers and students in under-resourced schools to create equitable learning spaces for all students. KINF believes every child in America should have equal opportunities and access to quality education resources.

Beginning July 14, consumers will have the chance to nominate a community in the U.S. through Sparkling Ice’s online rewards program, Sparkling Ice Rewards, to receive a donation of school supplies provided by Sparkling Ice and Cuties. Four winners will be chosen after September 30.

“Our partnership with KINF allows us to do one of the things we do best – sharing our success with our communities,” said Boyd. “Bringing resources and school supplies to under-resourced schools has the potential to change lives, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

About Sun Pacific®

Sun Pacific® is an industry-leading California-based grower, packer, and shipper dedicated to delivering premium-quality fresh fruit to consumers nationwide. With a legacy of innovation and excellence in agriculture, Sun Pacific is the proud owner of Cuties®, America’s original and best-selling mandarin brand, beloved for its sweet flavor, easy peel, and kid-friendly size. As the largest kiwi grower in North America, Sun Pacific ensures year-round availability of Mighties® Kiwi, offering a convenient, ready-to-eat superfruit packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants. The company also brings exceptional flavor and freshness to market with its Air Chief® brand, featuring a curated selection of the best-tasting table grape varieties. Please visit www.sunpacific.com for more information.

