Wi-Fi 7 Set to Redefine Wireless Standards: Market to Grow at 61.5% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Wi-Fi 7: Global Markets to 2030” will reach $22.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to see a healthy CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period from 2025 through 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Wi-Fi 7 market, offering insights into current revenue trends and future growth projections. It segments the market by offerings, deployment locations, and end users, and examines market performance across the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report explores the major trends and challenges influencing the industry, analyzes the competitive landscape, and evaluates the impact of patents and emerging technologies. It concludes with detailed profiles of leading companies, shedding light on their strategies, innovations, and market positioning.

The Wi-Fi 7 market is gaining momentum as the technology moves into mainstream adoption, offering ultra-fast speeds, reduced latency, and advanced features like multi-link operation for greater stability. Leading tech companies such as Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom are already rolling out Wi-Fi 7 chipsets, with new devices from smartphones to routers hitting the market. This next-generation standard is essential for supporting high-bandwidth applications like 8K streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and enterprise networking. As ISPs expand multi-gigabit internet services, Wi-Fi 7 is becoming a key enabler of future-proof connectivity for both consumers and businesses.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

IoT Devices: The Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding rapidly, with billions of devices like smart sensors, wearables, and appliances needing constant connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 supports faster speeds and lower latency, making it ideal for handling the vast amount of data traffic from these connected devices.

Growth of Smart Cities and Homes: Smart homes and cities rely on connected systems for lighting, security and traffic. Wi-Fi 7’s ability to handle many devices at once with strong, stable connections makes it ideal for these tech-driven environments.

Demand for Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS): Businesses are increasingly choosing WaaS to avoid managing their own Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi 7 enables service providers to offer faster, more reliable, and scalable wireless solutions, which is driving demand in this space.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $1.3 billion Market size forecast $22.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 61.5% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Offering Type, Location, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa) Market drivers Rapidly growing IoT technology.

Increase in smart cities and smart homes.

Increasing demand for Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS).

Interesting facts:

Wi-Fi 7 is super-fast: It can be up to 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6, making it one of the most significant wireless advances ever. It introduces a 320 MHz channel width, double that of Wi-Fi 6E, enabling ultra-fast data transmission. Tech companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, TP-Link, Intel, and Broadcom are already making strong progress with Wi-Fi 7.

IoT is booming: By 2030, there will be over 29 billion smart devices, including smart home devices and industrial sensors. Wi-Fi 7 is built to handle this demand with features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and wider channels, making connections faster and more reliable even in crowded networks.

Wi-Fi 7 is coming soon: According to the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Annual Industry Report 2024, over 41% of tech companies planned to start using Wi-Fi 7 by the end of 2024. Many devices already have early versions of Wi-Fi 7 chips built in.

Emerging startups

MaxLinear

Eero

Morse Micro

Plume

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the global Wi-Fi 7 market’s projected size and growth rate?

The global Wi-Fi 7 market is projected to reach $22.9 billion by 2030 and is expected to see a healthy CAGR of 61.5% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the global Wi-Fi 7 market?

These include the continued expansion of IoT technology and the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Which offerings segment will be dominant through 2030?

The hardware segment will be the dominant segment, driven by the increasing deployment of Wi-Fi 7 routers, access points, and gateways in residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Which region has the largest share of the global Wi-Fi 7 market?

North America has the largest market share in the global Wi-Fi 7 market. Due to the rising adoption of IoT technologies and advanced technological infrastructure, the region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

BROADCOM

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

HFCL

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

INTEL

MEDIATEK

NETGEAR

QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

TP-LINK SYSTEMS INC.

ZTE CORP.

