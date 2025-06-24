Snapscale Partners with JCI Davao for Happy Feet 2025 to Support Children with Clubfoot

Snapscale to Make Strides with JCI Davao at Happy Feet 2025

A Fun Run For a Cause Children With ClubFoot at Azuela Cove, Davao City, Philippines on June 29th 2025

Scotch Plains, NJ , June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapscale, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant outsourcing solutions, is proud to announce its participation as a supporting partner in this year’s JCI Davao Annual Happy Feet “A Run for Children with Clubfoot” on June 29th at Azuela Cove, Davao City, Philippines. This event aims to raise awareness and funds to support children with clubfoot, a condition affecting thousands worldwide. For every PHP 10,000 raised, one child can receive life-changing surgery, enabling them to walk, run, and pursue their dreams.

Happy Feet has been recognized as one of the most outstanding fundraising programs among JCI chapters in Mindanao, having funded surgeries for 25 children through the support of over 1600 runners and various partners over the past two years. Now in its third year, Happy Feet aims to engage more participants and increase support for the Tebow CURE Children’s Hospital, its official beneficiary.

Aligned with JCI’s belief that "Serving humanity is the best work of life" and Tebow CURE’s mission to heal children with orthopedic conditions, Happy Feet continues to grow in purpose and impact. The event invites the community to join in making a difference and helping children take their first steps towards healthier futures.

Mike Yablonowitz, President & CEO of Snapscale, stated, “The team at Snapscale is very grateful to have the opportunity to participate alongside our Filipino community at JCI Davao’s Happy Feet 2025. We believe that participation and every contribution, whether large or small, can have a positive impact. Through the efforts of JCI Davao and its other amazing partners, we hope to provide real support for those facing these challenges. These extraordinary events ensure that Snapscale can make a measurable difference in the community, and help those in need. We are proud to participate and look forward to a fun, purposeful event.”

Peter L. Cowles, Executive Director of Tebow Cure Children’s Hospital of the Philippines, added, "We are very grateful that the Snapscale team is embracing our support for children with treatable disabilities through their participation in the JCI Happy Feet event. The lives of many children truly will be changed by having comprehensive treatment for their clubfoot conditions at our world-class children's surgical hospital. Thanks for making their dreams come true, to soon put their clubfoot condition in the past and with a zero billing for all services, thanks to this financial support through Snapscale and JCI."

About Snapscale

With offices in the Philippines, India and the U.S., snapscale is a leading provider of dedicated HIPAA-compliant, off-shore virtual assistants to a diverse range of SMB clients in various industries including healthcare practices and medical specialties. Since its founding in 2017 as BBC Global Services, snapscale has differentiated itself from other business process outsourcing companies by embracing a people-first philosophy and hands-on client success approach. This steadfast commitment to clients, employees and supporting partners alike has allowed snapscale to grow, thrive and position itself as the BPO of choice for the small to medium-size business market which includes healthcare practices, medical specialties and other allied industries. More information can be found at: www.snapscale.com

Press inquiries

Snapscale

http://www.snapscale.com

Mike Yablonowitz

mike@snapscale.com

(888) 944-6618

1812 Front St, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076



