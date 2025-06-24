Otus Awarded Practitioner-Informed Design Product Certification from Digital Promise

Chicago, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has been awarded the Practitioner-Informed Design product certification from Digital Promise. This recognition highlights Otus' ongoing commitment to building tools with and for educators by deeply engaging with practitioners throughout the product development process.

Otus earned the certification by demonstrating how its product team consistently partners with K-12 educators to guide product design, test new features, and provide direct feedback that shapes future updates. This approach not only reflects the authentic needs of teachers, administrators, and students—it drives better outcomes.

One example of this practitioner-informed approach comes from Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) in Kentucky. Through the district’s vision and leadership, Otus developed a flexible, skills-focused portfolio tool to support JCPS’s Journey to Success initiative. This districtwide framework empowers students to demonstrate growth through artifacts aligned to key success skills, such as emerging innovator and effective communicator. Building on JCPS’ groundwork, Otus partnered closely with district leaders, instructional coaches, and classroom teachers over several months to facilitate live workshops, interviews, and iterative testing. The result is an intuitive, educator-informed tool that reflects JCPS’ commitment to vibrant learning and student-driven progress.

"This development cycle was thoughtfully planned, executed, and reflected in your work. I'm impressed with the product team's deep partnership with the district – this requires a significant level of trust and commitment – to make progress towards a stronger product leading to better outcomes," said one of the certification reviewers.

Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus, added, “Educators are at the heart of everything we build. This certification affirms what we have believed from the beginning: that meaningful, long-term impact only happens when the people using our product are full partners in the ongoing design.”

Digital Promise’s Practitioner-Informed Design certification serves as a trusted signal for district leaders seeking solutions that prioritize educator voices. The certification was developed in collaboration with over 100 educators and nine edtech partners and is part of Digital Promise’s mission to ensure technology serves teaching and learning effectively.

“Edtech tools can only be effective if the educators who put them in use in their classrooms see that they are impactful and easy to implement,” said Josh Weisgrau, chief learning officer of Learning Experience Design at Digital Promise. “Digital Promise’s Practitioner-Informed Design product certification recognizes the edtech products that work closely with educators to ensure this alignment throughout their design and development process. Congratulations to Otus for demonstrating your care and consideration for the needs of educators and their students!”

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner. We work with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities to design, investigate, and scale innovations that support learners, especially those who’ve been historically and systematically excluded. Our vision is that every person engages in powerful learning experiences that lead to a life of well-being, fulfillment, and economic mobility. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

