Arcoma AB successfully completes directed share issue of SEK 11.0 million (~ EUR 1 million) (MAR)

Arcoma AB successfully completes directed share issue of SEK 11.0 million (~ EUR 1 million)

Arcoma AB (“Arcoma” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ARCOMA) today announces that the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed share issue of a total of 1,122,950 new shares (the “New Shares”) for the funds managed by Eiffel Investment Group, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2025 (the “Directed Share Issue”). Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will raise approximately 11.0 MSEK before transaction-related costs.

The Directed Share Issue

The Board of Directors of Arcoma has today resolved on the Directed Share Issue of 1,122,950 New Shares, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025. The issue has been fully subscribed by the funds FCPI Alto Innovation 2021 and FCPI Alto Innovation 2023 managed by the French institutional investor Eiffel Investment Group (“Eiffel”), which will thereby become one of Arcoma’s largest shareholders. The subscription price for the New Shares is 9.76 SEK per share, corresponding to a premium of approximately 4.3 percent compared to the closing price of Arcoma’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 24 June 2025.

Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will raise approximately 11.0 MSEK before transaction-related costs. Arcoma intends to use the net proceeds to expand its sales resources, invest further in product development and innovation, and accelerate its acquisition strategy.

Mattias Leire, CEO, Arcoma comments:

“We are very pleased to welcome Eiffel Investment Group as a new strategic shareholder in Arcoma. That an internationally recognized investor with deep expertise in innovation chooses to invest in our company is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and business model. Eiffel initiated the dialogue after following our progress and expressing appreciation for how we have strategically built a scalable business model. They have particularly highlighted our ability to translate this strategy into tangible results, through improved profitability, a strengthened balance sheet, and a clear path toward long-term value creation. This confirms that our methodical approach is appreciated by investors who share our view on sustainable growth. With this capital injection, we are accelerating our growth journey. We will strengthen our market presence through expanded sales resources, continue investing in product development and innovation, and actively accelerate our acquisition efforts. The combination of a strengthened financial position and a new strategic owner provides the right conditions to realize Arcoma’s full potential.”

Reasons for the deviation from shareholders’ preferential rights and basis for the subscription price

In preparing the Directed Share Issue, the Board of Directors has made a comprehensive assessment and carefully evaluated the possibility of raising capital through a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. In its evaluation, the Board of Directors concluded that:

The Directed Share Issue brings in a new major shareholder in the form of Eiffel, strengthening the Company’s shareholder base with an international, institutional, and long-term investor who can contribute to the Company’s continued growth. The Board of Directors believes this significantly enhances the Company’s ownership structure. Furthermore, it is considered particularly advantageous to secure financing from an institutional and professional investor on favorable terms.

A rights issue would be significantly more time- and resource-consuming compared to the Directed Share Issue, especially due to the work involved in securing such an issue, with no guarantee of full subscription. A shorter timeline provides flexibility for potential short-term investment opportunities, reduces exposure to market volatility, and allows the Company to capitalize on current interest in its shares. Additionally, the costs associated with the Directed Share Issue are expected to be significantly lower than those of a rights issue, which would likely require the procurement of a guarantee consortium. The Directed Share Issue has been executed swiftly and cost-effectively through the Company’s dedicated efforts.

Considering the above, the Board of Directors has concluded that a directed share issue with deviation from shareholders’ preferential rights is the most advantageous option for Arcoma, creates value for the Company, and is in the best interest of its shareholders.

The Board of Directors has placed great emphasis on ensuring that the subscription price is in line with market conditions relative to the current share price. The subscription price for the New Shares is 9.76 SEK per share, corresponding to a premium of approximately 4.3 percent compared to the closing price of Arcoma’s shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on 24 June 2025. The subscription price has been determined through arm’s length negotiations with the participating investor.

Given that the subscription price was negotiated with an external institutional investor, that it represents a premium, and that investors have recently had the opportunity to purchase shares on the market at a lower price, the Board of Directors considers the subscription price to be market-based and highly favorable for the Company and its shareholders.

Dilution and number of new shares

Through the Directed Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company will increase by 1,122,950 shares, from 13,185,560 shares to 14,308,510 shares, and the share capital will increase from SEK 26,371,120.0 to 28,617,020.0 SEK. The Directed Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 7.8 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company.

About Arcoma

With extensive industry experience, Arcoma is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems featuring high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest in digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced motorized positioning systems, which—together with ergonomic Scandinavian design—provide customers with complete, configurable, and functional digital X-ray systems. The Company’s products are sold through distributors and OEM customers, and there are currently over 3,500 Arcoma X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North.

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information about the company, please visit: www.Arcoma.se

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Leire, CEO, mattias.leire@Arcoma.se, 0766-66 54 88

For more IR-related information and to subscribe to press releases, please visit our investor page: www.Arcoma.se/about-us/investors/

This information is such that Arcoma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on 24 June 2025 at 7:15 PM CEST.

