TerrAscend Announces Results of Annual General Meeting





TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSND, OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025 (the "Meeting"). Common shareholders at the Meeting affirmatively approved the following resolutions:

The re-election of Mr. Craig Collard, Ms. Ira Duarte, Mr. Ed Schutter, Ms. Kara DioGuardi and Mr. Jason Wild as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, the voting results of which are as follows;





Director



Number of Shares For Withheld Craig Collard 154,140,823 (99.53 %) 726,722 (0.47%) Ira Duarte 154,141,122 (99.53%) 726,723 (0.47%) Ed Schutter 154,142,148 (99.53%) 725,397 (0.47%) Kara DioGuardi 151,700,891(97.96%) 3,166,954 (2.04%) Jason Wild 154,261,935 (99.61%) 605,910 (0.39%)





the ratification of the re-appointment of MNP LLP, as the auditor and independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 and the authorization of the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; and





Number of Shares For Withheld 193,909,629 (99.39%) 1,193,696 (0.61%)





the approval of a resolution to modify the exercise prices of an aggregate of 3,706,250 stock options of the Company held by certain insiders of the Company, subject to the insider meeting a service period requirement, from their current respective exercise prices to the exercise prices set forth in the Company’s Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated April 28, 2025.





Number of Shares For Against 49,849,207 (79.58%) 12,793,583 (20.42%)





About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:

Ziad Ghanem

Chief Executive Officer

IR@terrascend.com

717-343-5386

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Valter@KCSA.com

212-896-1254