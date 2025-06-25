MEXC Announces Humanity Protocol (H) Listing with $90,000 H and 50,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of Humanity Protocol (H) on June 25, 2025 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC is launching a special event for new and existing users, featuring a total prize pool of $90,000 in H and 50,000 USDT.

Humanity Protocol is a decentralized identity network that enables users to prove their authentic humanness through palm scan technology while maintaining complete privacy. Built on zero-knowledge cryptography, the protocol creates a Sybil-resistant identity system that works seamlessly across digital and physical environments. Humanity Protocol utilizes H tokens as the native utility token for governance, staking, and verification services, with a total supply of 10 billion H tokens.

The Airdrop+ event runs from June 24, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to July 3, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: New users who deposit will share $75,000 in H.

Benefit 2: All users can participate in the Spot Challenge to share $5,000 in H.

Benefit 3: All users can participate in the Futures Challenge to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus.

Benefit 4: All users can invite new users to share $10,000 in H.

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. According to the TokenInsight report , MEXC leads the industry with the highest number of spot listings and fastest listing speed, maintaining high-frequency launches within bi-weekly cycles and demonstrating its ability to quickly capture market trends. To date, MEXC has listed more than 3,000 digital assets.

With exceptional trading depth, competitive trading fees, and robust security measures, MEXC delivers a superior trading experience for users. Moving forward, MEXC will continue to maintain its industry-leading listing efficiency, innovate continuously, and expand its product offerings, ensuring users can access the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

