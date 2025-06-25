Matador Acquires 8.4 Bitcoin for CAD$1.2M, Bringing Its Total Bitcoin (and Bitcoin Equivalent) Holdings to 77

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) announces that the Company has acquired an additional 8.4 bitcoin for CAD$1.2M (USD$878,763). The 8.4 bitcoin was acquired at an average price of USD$104,914 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The purchase was made following a recent market correction, in line with the Company’s Bitcoin acquisition policy, further reinforcing its conviction in Bitcoin as a long-term asset.

This acquisition brings Matador’s Bitcoin holdings to approximately 77 bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalents), reinforcing its stated objective to diversify its treasury with long-duration reserve assets. The Company continues to operate debt-free, with all Bitcoin (and Bitcoin equivalent) holdings free and clear.

The Company also maintains cash reserves of approximately CAD$5.3 million and physical gold holdings of 2 kilograms (approximately CAD$323,000), reflecting prudent financial management aimed at sustaining long-term growth and stability.

On June 20, 2025, Matador received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) regarding its proposed Change of Business (“COB”) to a Tier 2 hybrid Investment/Technology Issuer. Assuming that the Company obtains TSXV final approval of the COB, this milestone would enable the Company to implement its treasury-first strategy, including the allocation of capital into Bitcoin and other reserve assets in accordance with its investment policy. The Change of Business remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions including the receipt of applicable shareholder approval and the approval of the TSXV.

Matador continues to integrate Bitcoin into its long-term strategy, reinforcing its role as a core treasury asset and the foundation for its Digital Gold Platform. Similar to other Bitcoin-native public companies, Matador views Bitcoin as a superior reserve asset and intends to grow its Bitcoin holdings over time.

“This acquisition reflects the Company’s intention to increase its Bitcoin per share as part of its reserve asset strategy. The Company intends to continue increasing its Bitcoin position to align itself with the global shift to sound money assets,” said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer, Matador Technologies.

As Matador advances its growth strategy, the Company remains committed to expanding its treasury holdings of Bitcoin and gold, leveraging blockchain technology, with the goal of supporting long-term stakeholder value. The Company intends to continue increasing its Bitcoin position as part of a broader strategy to align itself with the global shift toward sound monetary assets.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA, OTCQB: MATAF, FSE: IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador’s strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently expanded its global footprint by investing in HODL Systems, one of India’s first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake, subject to TSXV approval of the investment. This investment strengthens Matador’s position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals (including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the Company's proposed change of business), and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.