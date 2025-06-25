Verano Unveils Bodega-Style Dispensary Experience at Zen Leaf Cave Creek in Phoenix

Flipping the script on the traditional dispensary format, the new bodega-style shopping experience offers customers the freedom to browse and select their favorite items directly from shelves featuring one of the largest assortments of directly accessible cannabis products in the U.S.

Verano will host a grand re-opening weekend-long Summer Festival celebration at Zen Leaf Cave Creek featuring giveaways, local artisan pop-ups, food trucks, and meet-and-greets with rap icons Dizzy Wright and Devin the Dude on June 28th

Verano will explore scaling the new bodega-style dispensary experience across the Company’s entire Arizona retail footprint, and will offer third-party wholesale partners in-store activation opportunities in the near future

The Company’s vertical Arizona operations consist of multiple cultivation and processing facilities, and eight retail dispensaries including Zen Leaf locations in Arcadia, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix-Cave Creek and Phoenix-West Dunlop, and Cannabist-branded outlets in Prescott and Tempe

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 157 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the unveiling of a new dispensary format that aims to revolutionize the traditional cannabis retail experience. The new bodega-style model - debuting at Verano’s Zen Leaf Phoenix-Cave Creek (“Cave Creek”) dispensary (12401 N Cave Creek Rd) in Phoenix, Arizona - provides visitors with a unique opportunity to browse, interact with, and choose their favorite items throughout the store, offering unparalleled convenience and a modern retail experience historically unavailable for cannabis shoppers. Verano will welcome guests to experience the new bodega-style dispensary during a grand re-opening Zen Leaf Summer Festival weekend celebration June 27 - 28th at Zen Leaf Cave Creek featuring giveaways for the first 50 customers each day, meet-and-greets with rap icons Dizzy Wright and Devin the Dude, product deals and discounts, DJs spinning tunes, local artisan pop-ups, food trucks, and more. Zen Leaf Cave Creek is open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., local time.

Zen Leaf Cave Creek’s transformation offers customers unrivaled convenience, accessibility, and the freedom to choose their desired shopping experience. Customers who prefer to shop via the new bodega-style format can hand-select their favorite items from category-specific shelves including “Flower,” “Vapes,” “Edibles,” “Best Sellers,” “Accessories,” and more, with Zen Leaf experts available to offer guidance along the way.

“The dynamic cannabis landscape requires constant innovation and differentiation to push the boundaries of possibility, and today’s unveiling of a completely new dispensary shopping experience at Zen Leaf Cave Creek delivers on that mission,” said Robert Cohen, Verano Executive Vice President of Retail Strategy. “I’m proud of our team for bringing forth a vision that has the potential to create an entirely new paradigm for cannabis retail offering unrivaled convenience and consumer choice, and we look forward to welcoming Zen Leaf guests to browse one of the largest accessible assortments of legal cannabis in the nation.”

With the debut of the bodega-style format, Zen Leaf shoppers now have unprecedented freedom and the opportunity to purchase their favorite cannabis products in their preferred manner via traditional and new methods, including self-selecting from shelves, online pre-orders, in-store kiosks, in-person counter service, and the debut of curbside pickup service. Verano will also introduce in-store third-party activation opportunities for wholesale partners to provide additional product variety and engagement for Zen Leaf shoppers in the near future.

Along with its eight statewide dispensaries, Verano’s Arizona footprint includes 90,000 square feet of state-of-the-art cultivation and processing operations, where the Company produces its portfolio of award-winning brands including Verano™ Reserve flower, Swift Lift™ pre-roll joints and vapes; (the) Essence™ and Savvy™ flower, edibles and vapes; On the Rocks™ Live Rosin vapes and extracts; BITS™ low-dose high-function edibles; Hi-Klas™ flower, extracts and vapes; Vital™ edibles and tinctures; and MÜV™ transdermal patches and topicals.

For more information and to place online orders, visit ZenLeafDispensaries.com. Photos of the reimagined Zen Leaf Cave Creek bodega-style dispensary are available for download here, and additional Verano and Zen Leaf photos and video b-roll are available for download via the Verano Media Kit on the Company’s Newsroom (credit “Courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Investors

InvestorRelations@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “future”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects,” “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in each case, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###