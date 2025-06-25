Volatus Aerospace Secures Strategic National Contract to Power Canada’s Data-Driven Agriculture Movement

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT, OTCQB: TAKOF, FSE: A3DP5Y) ("Volatus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new national agriculture contract supporting data-driven crop intelligence, awarded by a leading provider of crop intelligence technologies in North America. This contract positions Volatus at the forefront of precision agriculture, one of the fastest-growing applications of drone and remote sensing technology.

Under the agreement, Volatus will deploy its advanced drone operations to conduct multispectral aerial surveys across 21 agricultural sites in Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, and Quebec. Each site will be surveyed twice during the growing season, capturing critical insights into plant health and crop performance. Flights are already underway.

Unlocking Value in Precision Agriculture

The project underscores the accelerating demand for scalable, tech-driven farming solutions. According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, smart farming including the use of drone and sensor technology is key to addressing challenges such as sustainable food production, rising input costs, and the need for improved yields. This contract aligns with those trends and demonstrates how Volatus is turning agricultural innovation into real revenue.

“This contract showcases Volatus' unique ability to scale drone operations efficiently across Canada,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. “Our growing network of local teams enables rapid mobilization in rural and remote areas, and this project sets the stage for future innovation using remotely operated and autonomous nested drone solutions to support the evolving needs of smart agriculture.”

Volatus remains committed to pushing the boundaries of aerial technology to enhance real-world applications. With field pilots currently conducting operations, the Company is also developing advanced operational models that incorporate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), remote operation, and drone-in-a-box technologies for continuous crop monitoring throughout the growing season.

This agriculture initiative strengthens Volatus’ growing commercial portfolio of drone-based services and further demonstrates its ability to execute large-scale, time-sensitive projects across diverse geographies and industries.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, defense, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information about the Financing, the Debenture and the Shares-for-Debt Transaction, including information regarding the use of proceeds of the Financing and TSXV final approval of the Financing and the Shares-for-Debt Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to TSXV final approval of the Financing and the Shares-for-Debt Transaction and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Information:

Rob Walker, CCO

Rob.Walker@volatusaerospace.com

+1-833-865-2887