BIO-key Joins ISMS Forum to Advance Cybersecurity and Identity Management Best Practices in Spain

MADRID and HOLMDEL, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced that it has joined ISMS Forum, Spain’s leading cybersecurity association dedicated to promoting information security, data protection, and risk management best practices. This collaboration reinforces BIO-key’s expanding presence and commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience and contributing to the development of robust security strategies for organizations across Spain.

Through its ISMS Forum membership, BIO-key will actively participate in a range of initiatives seeking to drive innovation in identity and access management, Zero Trust security, and regulatory compliance. BIO-key will:

Collaborate with members in shaping cybersecurity and identity management standards.

Support compliance with European regulations such as the Network and Information Security Directive 2 ( NIS2 ) and the General Data Protection Regulation ( GDPR ).

Contribute expertise in Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), and Single Sign-On (SSO) to enhance security frameworks.

Engage with cybersecurity leaders to address evolving threats and compliance challenges.

Participate in ISMS Forum events, workshops, and working groups focused on digital identity security.



ISMS Forum President, Roberto Barata, stated, “We are pleased to welcome BIO-key to ISMS Forum as a valued member. Their expertise in identity and access management, including biometric authentication and Zero Trust security, will add significant value to our cybersecurity community. Strengthening collaboration with industry leaders like BIO-key helps us advance cybersecurity best practices and promote a secure digital ecosystem in Spain."

Alex Rocha, International Managing Director at BIO-key, commented, “We believe collaboration is key to advancing cybersecurity resilience and protecting digital identities. Joining the ISMS Forum allows us to work closely with industry leaders, policymakers, and cybersecurity professionals to strengthen identity and access management strategies in Spain. We look forward to contributing to ISMS Forum’s mission and to driving innovation in identity security."

About ISMS Forum (www.ismsforum.es)

ISMS Forum is the leading association for cybersecurity, information security, and data protection professionals in Spain. The organization promotes best practices, innovation, and knowledge-sharing to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across industries. Through working groups, research initiatives, and conferences, ISMS Forum plays a key role in shaping the cybersecurity landscape in Spain.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

