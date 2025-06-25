Elanders AB: Charles Ickes appointed Group Chief Operating Officer

Elanders has appointed Charles Ickes to the newly established role as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO). Charles will continue in his current role as CEO of Elanders’ subsidiary Bergen Logistics, adding the Group COO role to support the strategic alignment and operational integration of Elanders' global supply chain network.

As Group COO, Charles will focus on driving profitable and sustainable growth across the Elanders Supply Chain Solutions network, harmonizing technology infrastructure, and enabling AI-powered, data-driven operations throughout the organization.

“Charles brings extensive experience in operations, digital innovation, and commercial acumen and he will be central in building a unified, technology- and AI-driven logistics platform with global reach” says Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders Group.

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and Group CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, Group CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment