Salsify Names Cory McIntyre as Vice President of Global Network, Strengthening Commitment to PXM Innovation

BOSTON, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the leading product experience management (PXM) platform that empowers brands, retailers, and distributors to win on the digital shelf, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cory McIntyre as Vice President of Global Network. This strategic move underscores Salsify’s dedication to transforming digital commerce through its robust PXM global network.

With over 24 years of experience shaping the digital product content landscape, McIntyre’s career has been defined by driving innovation and optimizing strategies for brands and retailers. Her foundational experience includes 17 years leading teams at Gladson, an early industry pioneer, and two years heading business development and sales operations at its acquiring company, Syndigo. Arriving at Salsify from roles at SPINS and Pinto, McIntyre's expertise in scaling customer-focused enterprise platforms makes her the ideal leader to advance Salsify’s global network initiatives.





“The PXM global network is the future of commerce—not just for brands and retailers, but for the connected experiences consumers demand,” McIntyre said of her vision for this role, emphasizing the need for an infrastructure that efficiently enables the collaboration between brands, retailers, and shoppers. “The network eliminates friction, accelerates speed to market, and enables meaningful connections between all stakeholders along the value chain. With AI and automation layered into this ecosystem, Salsify isn’t just meeting today’s needs; we’re preparing to power the highly personalized, AI-driven conversational commerce of tomorrow.”

Three key factors drove McIntyre's enthusiasm for stepping into this role:

A Visionary Platform: Working across the digital content ecosystem, McIntyre has watched Salsify pioneer PXM capabilities, leveraging AI and innovative solutions like Open Catalog to revolutionize retail.

Culture of Collaboration: She praised Salsify's thoughtful and passionate leadership, as well as its approach to fostering a culture where ideas, growth, and teamwork thrive.

Strategic Impact: With a background in tackling complexity through strategy, market knowledge, and hands-on leadership, McIntyre will help Salsify deliver exponential value across the network.



Salsify's Commitment to the PXM Network

The PXM global network serves as a linchpin for uniting brands, retailers, and distributors through a seamless flow of product content. McIntyre echoed the importance of enabling personalized, efficient, and scalable commerce, stating that "clients don’t just need data pipelines; they need intelligence, agility, and solutions that solve real problems."

McIntyre’s priorities include delivering tangible platform value to customers, expanding and fortifying the network through strategic partnerships, and accelerating the customer experience across every touchpoint. She aims to generate momentum in AI-powered integration, reduce operational lift for stakeholders, and build a more connected ecosystem with consumer success at its core.

Rob Gonzalez, Salsify’s co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, shared his excitement about the appointment, stating, “Cory's expertise and leadership are directly aligned with our mission to deliver efficient and scalable digital shelf solutions. Her proven ability to turn strategy into impactful outcomes makes her an invaluable addition to our team.”

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to make every product experience matter. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

