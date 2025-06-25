Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, July 24, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, August 7, 2025. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13754511.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,119 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.