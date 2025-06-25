NEXE Innovations Secures Orders of Over 700K Compostable Pods in May

WINDSOR, Ontario, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE”, the “Company”, "we", or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a company specializing in biogenic, compostable materials and sustainable single-serve packaging, is pleased to announce that it received purchase orders totaling over 700,000 compostable coffee pods in May 2025 from three customers across North America. This represents new orders in addition to the more than 1 million pods produced since November 2024.

This milestone reflects the growing commercial adoption of NEXE’s BPI-certified compostable pod technology, supported by established partnerships, category diversification and repeat business.

Expanding Flavored Coffee Offerings Through Partnership with Crazy Cups

NEXE has received an initial purchase order from Crazy Cups (https://crazycups.com/), a U.S.-based brand known for its bold, fan-inspired flavored coffee offerings such as White Chocolate Strawberry, Cinnamon French Toast, and Amaretto Almond Kringle.

While NEXE has previously produced flavored SKUs, this order—covering 20 SKUs—represents the Company’s largest engagement to date in the flavored coffee category.

Crazy Cups is affiliated with EKOCUPS, an existing customer of NEXE and a high volume online and Amazon retailer. The addition of Crazy Cups as a customer expands NEXE’s reach within the online and direct-to-consumer segments.

Additionally, NEXE is developing 20 new SKUs across its customer base for launch, including an additional 14 new SKUs for Crazy Cups, to support its expansion and product innovation roadmap.

Repeat Order Activity: Bridgehead and OCS Partner

NEXE also fulfilled repeat orders from two partners in May:

Bridgehead Coffee (https://www.bridgehead.ca/), a Canadian-based premium coffee brand, also placed a repeat order for both of its compostable SKUs. Both orders were successfully fulfilled and delivered during the month of May. Bridgehead’s recent orders reflect the ongoing commercial relationship between Bridgehead and NEXE.

A North American coffee partner specializing in office coffee services (OCS) and retail distribution placed its third repeat order with NEXE. Originally announced in February 2025, this customer manages over 50 branded SKUs and continues to scale with NEXE. The May order included over 150,000 pods across six SKUs, reflecting the ongoing demand for NEXE's compostable pod products.



NEXE remains focused on accelerating growth in the single-serve coffee sector. The Company continues to make progress on its next-generation compostable Nespresso® OriginalLine-compatible pods and anticipates a product launch later this year.

“We have observed increased activity at NEXE Innovations, reflected in our achievements since November 2024, including orders surpassing 700,000 pods in May alone,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. “We are especially excited to expand into flavored coffee with Crazy Cups, and to continue fulfilling repeat orders from existing partners. We believe these developments highlight the demand for our BPI-certified compostable coffee pods.”

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material’s durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE’s vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

invest@nexeinnovations.com

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A

