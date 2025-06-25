BioCardia Announces New United States Patent for Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announces that the United States Patent Office has granted US Patent No. 12,311,127 titled “Radial and Trans-endocardial Delivery Catheter”.

US Patent No. 12,311,127 describes the Company’s minimally invasive interventional catheter systems to deliver biologic therapies to target sites in the heart. This minimally invasive delivery approach enables optimal, site-specific treatment, minimizes off-target toxicities, and avoids the need for surgical access to the heart. The allowed patent protects BioCardia’s helical needle-tipped catheter technology platform, which the scientific literature supports is the safest1, 2 and most efficient3 approach for biotherapeutic delivery to the heart.

“The Helix catheter system underlies the safety and efficacy outcomes in our autologous CardiAMP Cell Therapy development program with potential to improve the lives of millions of patients with ischemic cardiomyopathies of heart failure and refractory angina,” said Dr. Peter Altman, BioCardia CEO. “We are working diligently towards the separate approvals of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy as well as the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system it utilizes, as the latter empowers a seamless transition from bench to commercialization for partners.”

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

