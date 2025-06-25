James River Church’s David and Brandon Lindell Featured on the Acclaimed “Last in Line” Podcast to Discuss New Book, Lionhearted, and Redefining Manhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-pastors and brothers David and Brandon Lindell of James River Church recently joined host John Shibley on the Last in Line podcast, a nationally recognized show known for its raw and faith-centered conversations with servant leaders. The episode offers an in-depth exploration of David and Brandon Lindell's new book, Lionhearted, and its timely message about living spiritually strong and emotionally honest lives.

At the heart of the conversation is Lionhearted, a book born from Proverbs 4:23: “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” In discussing the book’s message, the James River Church pastors underscore the need for courage, humility, and obedience—redefining strength as the willingness to confront difficult emotions and relational challenges with Christ at the center.

The episode also delves into the brothers’ upbringing in ministry, their complementary leadership dynamic, and their journey toward becoming co-lead pastors of James River Church in 2027. Interwoven with humor, personal anecdotes, and biblical wisdom, the conversation resonates with listeners of all ages and stages of faith.

The Lindells speak passionately about how many Christian men are spiritually disengaged—passive in their faith, emotionally distant in their relationships, and lacking a clear sense of purpose. Through the lens of scripture and pastoral experience, they challenge men to reject complacency and take responsibility for the condition of their hearts.

Brandon Lindell adds, “We wanted Lionhearted to cut through the noise—speaking directly and practically to the emotional and spiritual struggles men face but often don’t talk about.”

Host John Shibley, whose Last in Line podcast has cultivated a dedicated audience of Christian men seeking purpose, transformation, and authenticity, praised the book as “solid gold” and one of his favorite reads of the year. With thousands of weekly listeners, the podcast is known for its reach and impact, particularly among church leaders and men’s ministry communities across the U.S.

The episode ultimately serves as a call to action: to stop playing it safe, to confront internal issues honestly, and to live lionhearted lives marked by passion, purpose, and faith. It reflects James River Church’s broader commitment to discipling men, strengthening families, and raising up leaders who serve boldly and love deeply.

In that light, the Lindells also announced a free six-part video curriculum and discussion guide—available upon request through www.lionhearted.com—designed to equip churches, small groups, and men’s ministries with practical tools for spiritual growth and heart transformation.

To listen to the full episode, visit Last in Line on your favorite podcast platform. For more information on Lionhearted and resources for churches, visit www.lionhearted.com .

