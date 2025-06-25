Kaldvík AS: Redelivery of borrowed shares to person closely associated with primary insider 

Frøya, 25 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on 19 June 2025 regarding share lending by Austur Holding AS in connection with the private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the second tranche of the Private Placement has now been registered, as announced by the Company yesterday on 24 June 2025, and the 9,241,926 shares that were lent out by Austur Holding AS, a close associate to Lars Måsøval, a primary insider in the Company, have now been redelivered to Austur Holding AS.

For more information about the redelivery of the lent shares, see the attached form of notification.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

