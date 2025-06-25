Grocery Outlet Announces Fifteenth Annual Independence from Hunger® Campaign

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet") today announced the launch of its 15th consecutive Independence from Hunger® (IFH) Food Drive to combat food insecurity. From June 25 to July 31, the campaign will collect in-store and online donations as well as pre-made bags of nonperishable foods at Grocery Outlet’s 540+ locations across the country. Donations benefit local food agencies chosen by Grocery Outlet’s independent operators (IOs).

“We’re thrilled to announce our fifteenth annual Independence from Hunger campaign,” said Jason Potter, Grocery Outlet Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to continuing Grocery Outlet’s storied tradition of giving back to the local communities in which we operate, working towards our goal of being one of the country's most-loved brands, and building trust, consistency and excitement among our stakeholders.”

According to the USDA’s most recent food security survey 13.5%, or 18 million, U.S. households face food insecurity, and more than 6 million of those households have children. Summer months present additional challenges. Without nutrition coming from schools, Move for Hunger estimates that 22 million children experience summer hunger every year.

For nearly 80 years, Grocery Outlet has been committed to giving back to local community organizations and Independence from Hunger is an integral part of that commitment. Since its launch in 2011, the IFH campaign efforts have collected more than $25 million nationwide.

Customers can make a difference by participating in one of these easy steps:

Give $5, get $5. Donate $5 or more in a single transaction in-store or online and you will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.

Purchase a pre-made bag that is complete with an assortment of groceries selected by the local food agency and then place it in a collection bin at the front of the store.

Make a monetary donation in-store at the register. Donations will benefit that store's local food agency partner.

Donate online by visiting GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Online donations support the San Francisco Bay Area community through Grocery Outlet's partnership with Alameda County Community Food Bank.

About Grocery Outlet

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.

