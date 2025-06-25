Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council Welcomes Ali Hyatt and David Katzman to its Board of Trustees

DEDHAM, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is pleased to welcome two new Trustees to its Board: Ali Hyatt, Chief Customer & Growth Officer, Henry Schein One, and David Katzman, General Manager of the Velocity Group, PTC.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ali and David to the MTLC Board,” said Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “They bring not only deep expertise and strong ties to the Massachusetts tech economy, but also perspectives that reflect the diversity and strength of our broader community.”

“I’m excited to support MTLC’s mission to drive the growth and success of companies in Massachusetts. As a founder and tech executive, I’ve had the opportunity to benefit from many of the organization’s events and programs. Now, I’m thrilled to give back to the community and help companies navigate the evolving landscape of AI and technology transformation – both regionally and globally.” said Ali Hyatt.

"I'm honored to join the MTLC Board of Trustees and represent PTC as we work together to strengthen the Massachusetts tech ecosystem,” stated David Katzman. “MTLC plays a critical role in bringing leaders together to drive innovation, develop talent, and shape the future of our industry."

The MTLC Board of Trustees includes:

Mohamad Ali, SVP & Head of IBM Research, IBM Consulting

Dan Bricklin, President, Software Garden

Enrique Colbert, General Counsel, Wayfair

Jim Daniell, Founder & CEO, Revol LLC

Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO, Wabbi

Yogesh Gupta, President & CEO, Progress

Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder, Spark Global

Ali Hyatt, Chief Customer and Growth Officer, Henry Schein One

Dave Katzman, General Manager of the Velocity Group, PTC

Sam King, CEO, Nasuni

Mike Kinkead, Revol LLC

Donna Levin, CEO, Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, Babson

Jack Little, President & CEO, Mathworks

Matthew Littlewood, Partner, PWC

Mark Lorion, Former CEO, Tempo

Allison MacLeod, CMO, Flywire

Carol Meyers, Operating Partner, Glasswing Ventures

Vivjan Myrto, Managing Partner, Hyperplane

Nathan Pham, State Government Affairs, Verizon

Pam Reeve, Chair, The Womens' Edge

Sonali Shah, CEO, Cobalt

Gayatri Shenai, Partner, McKinsey

Debbie Theobald, Co-Founder & CEO, Vecna

Anthony Williams, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, Akamai

Tracey Zhen, CEO, Caring

Dan Davis, Volunteer CFO, Mass Tech Leadership Council (Board Advisor)

Peter Rosenblum, Partner, Foley Hoag (Board Advisor)





About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

Sara Fraim

CEO, MTLC

sara@mtlc.co