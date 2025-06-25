VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures IPO Advisory Mandate with Malaysia’s Leading Cloud Tax Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”) is honored to announce that its consultancy arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG” or the “Company”), has secured a Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) advisory mandate with ALgoBiZZ Berhad (“ALgoBiZZ”), a Malaysia-based cloud tax solution provider. Under this mandate, VCCG will serve as the IPO consultant for ALgoBiZZ’s planned Nasdaq listing, targeted for completion in 2026.

ALgoBiZZ is a Malaysia Digital (MD) Status company and the only cloud tax platform officially endorsed by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia. The company has significantly transformed the tax services industry by enabling over 1000 tax professionals to digitize their workflows and facilitating more than 500,000 e-Filing submissions — reducing manual errors, enhancing accuracy, and accelerating compliance. With Web-API integration, tax filings can be completed in as little as 3 seconds, offering a substantial improvement in both efficiency and user experience. Backed by MDEC as a Technology Solution Provider since 2020, ALgoBiZZ is actively expanding across Southeast Asia, with a growing presence in Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China.

“The decision to pursue a public listing is a significant one, and with VCCG’s proven track record and strategic guidance, we are confident as we embark on this next phase of growth,” said Serene See, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ALgoBiZZ.

As part of this engagement, VCCG will provide comprehensive IPO consultancy services, including guidance on equity structuring and capital market strategy, coordination with key external professionals such as underwriters, auditors, and legal advisors, support in regulatory approvals, and recommendations on compliance and internal control frameworks.

This mandate underscores VCCG’s position as a leading IPO advisor in the region, helping Southeast Asia’s most promising tech companies access U.S. capital markets and achieve global visibility.

“We are pleased to support ALgoBiZZ in their pursuit of a Nasdaq listing. As a pioneer in Malaysia’s digital tax landscape, backed by government endorsement and strong regional momentum, ALgoBiZZ exemplifies the type of high-impact business we are proud to advise. We will work closely with ALgoBiZZ throughout their IPO journey to ensure a well-structured and strategic pathway to listing,” said Vivian Yong, Chief Executive Officer of VCCG.

“ALgoBiZZ represents the kind of forward-thinking, regulation-aligned technology company that is reshaping Southeast Asia’s digital economy. We are proud to support their next phase of growth and excited to lead them toward a successful Nasdaq listing,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About ALgoBiZZ Berhad

ALgoBiZZ Berhad is a Malaysian-based software company specializing in cloud-based tax solutions for the accounting and taxation industry. With over 17 years of proven experience, ALgoBiZZ offers a first-in-Southeast Asia integrated platform that connects Tax, Secretarial, Accounting, and Audit functions. Its flagship products help professionals save time and enhance compliance through automation and seamless e-filing. Endorsed by the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia and recognized as an SME100 Fast Moving Company, ALgoBiZZ is committed to supporting national tax modernization and is actively expanding into Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China.

For more information, please visit https://www.ALgoBiZZ.com/.

About V Capital Consulting Group Limited

V Capital Consulting Group, a spin-off and subsidiary of VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG), is a consulting firm specializing in capital market advisory services across pre-IPO, IPO, and post-IPO phases, as well as merger and acquisition advisory. Our team of experienced consultants is recognized for their in-depth knowledge and proven track record of delivering impactful results.

With a core team of experts in corporate finance, capital markets, and legal advisory, we empower clients to navigate complex market landscapes, anticipate challenges, and seize business opportunities.

To date, VCCG has successfully assisted notable companies in securing Nasdaq listings, including Founder Group Limited, YY Group Holding Limited, and others.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI GLOBAL LIMITED

enquiries@v-capital.co