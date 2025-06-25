Data443 Risk Mitigation Acquires TacitRed™ External Attack Surface Management SaaS Platform from Cogility

Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform Strengthens Data443's Comprehensive Security Portfolio and Accelerates Market Expansion

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced its thirteenth acquisition - TacitRed™ threat intelligence SaaS product from Cogility, a premier continuous decision intelligence platform provider.

TacitRed brings a sophisticated approach to threat detection and analysis, leveraging specialized network traffic sampling via NetFlow technology to deliver real-time threat intelligence at unprecedented scale. This acquisition adds advanced threat intelligence capabilities to Data443’s already robust portfolio of data security solutions.

TacitRed has achieved remarkable success, surpassing one billion threat findings while continuously analyzing massive volumes of global attack signals and threat intelligence sources. TacitRed provides actionable intelligence on active exposures, attacks, and risks affecting over 13 million U.S. companies, delivering unparalleled, on-demand threat findings that enable rapid response and mitigation.

"This acquisition represents an important addition to our comprehensive data security ecosystem," commented Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443. "TacitRed's high-volume, detailed sampling approach ensure our customers receive the most current and actionable threat intelligence available in the market. Its proven track record, combined with its strong customer pipeline, positions us for significant growth acceleration, and we anticipate this acquisition to be accretive to our financial performance in 2025."

Martin Artiano, CEO of Cogility, commented, "The cyber domain experts we hired to build TacitRed made excellent use of the advanced features of Cogynt and the results were impressive. Generating continuous, detailed and curated threat findings for 13M companies was a difficult task for such a small team. We are happy that Data443 recognized the value of the people, the findings and the platform.”

Thomas Johnson, the leader of TacitRed and his team will join Data443 as part of the transaction. Thomas added, “When a group of us from Coalition cyber insurance saw the power of the Cogynt platform, we decided to join Cogility and build a real-time, population-scale extended attack surface management capability. Our product delivers actionable threat intelligence to both cyber insurance and corporate customers, helping them stay ahead of emerging risks. We’re incredibly excited for this next chapter as TacitRed joins forces with Data443. This acquisition gives us access to an even broader range of threat intelligence, which will accelerate our ability to enhance both platforms. The team is energized by what’s ahead, and we’re looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”

More than simply providing a data lake capability, Cogynt surfaces data points as they occur within the platform.

Jason Remillard continued, "The platform architecture and comprehensive data sets we have acquired are truly without match in the marketplace, making this a perfect strategic fit with our existing client base. The integration creates powerful synergies that will benefit both our current customers and TacitRed's established user community."

This acquisition builds upon Data443's recent strategic initiatives, including the Company's partnership with leading datacenter solutions provider TierPoint as part of their new data center opening in the Research Triangle area..

As well Data443 acquired AI-powered email privacy and categorization platform Breezemail.ai for work in conjunction with its Cyren By Data443 platform. These strategic relationships position Data443 to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive data security and threat intelligence solutions

About Cogility

Cogility provides continuous decision intelligence solutions for real-time risk and opportunity assessment at scale through its advanced Cogynt™ platform. The platform enables continuous risk and opportunity assessment, allowing organizations to make decisions and take action with greater confidence, resulting in a competitive advantage.

Cogility's decision intelligence platform integrates event stream processing, real-time behavioral analytics, no-code modeling, and business process integration, enabling organizations to transform massive, diverse data sets into predictive and actionable intelligence. Government and commercial organizations trust the platform for its robust real-time data processing, no-code authoring, and advanced analytics capabilities. For more information, visit: https://cogility.com/

About TacitRed™

TacitRed™ provides tactical attack surface intelligence through continuous cyber threat and attack analysis. The platform continuously analyzes massive amounts of global attack signals and threat intelligence sources to pinpoint active exposures, attacks, and risks affecting organizations worldwide.

The platform has achieved significant scale, surpassing one billion threat findings while providing unparalleled, on-demand intelligence. TacitRed's core value proposition centers on unlocking fully curated, prioritized, and actionable threat findings within external attack surfaces instantly, requiring only a company domain for comprehensive analysis. For more information, visit: https://tacitred.com/

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies. For more information, visit: https://data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 17, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

