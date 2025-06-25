Itron Celebrates Shipment of 2 Millionth Cyble™ 5 Communication Module

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, has shipped more than 2 million of its Cyble 5 multi-connectivity communication modules. French water utility, Metz Eurométropole, is the recipient of the two millionth module. The water provider is deploying Itron Cyble 5-equipped water meters in support of its migration from automated meter reading (AMR) to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and ongoing efforts to streamline operations and improve the customer experience.

Itron’s Cyble 5 communication module transforms raw data into actionable intelligence, enabling real-time monitoring, advanced analytics and consumption insights. This empowers water providers, like the Metz Eurométropole Water Utility, to make data-driven decisions, leading to optimized operations and improved service delivery. With its durable design and advanced open standards compatibility, the Cyble 5 is a strategic investment, helping Metz Eurométropole Water Utility turn its ambitious water management goals into a near-term reality.

Metz Eurométropole Water Utility, which provides water services to more than 47,000 people across eastern France, takes advantage of the module’s key differentiators, including:

Durable Design: Built to withstand harsh environments with IP68-rated protection against water, dust and extreme conditions to help lower maintenance and meter replacement costs

Seamlessly integrates with AMR, AMI and IoT networks, ensuring compatibility across utility systems. Billing Index & Consumption Data Logging: Provides accurate, time-stamped consumption data for accurate billing, leak detection and analytics to protect revenue and improve customer satisfaction

Provides accurate, time-stamped consumption data for accurate billing, leak detection and analytics to protect revenue and improve customer satisfaction Mobile Meter Reading: Enables fast, reliable data collection via walk-by or drive-by methods, lowering operating and labor costs.

The module is connected to Metz Eurométropole Water Utility’s LoRaWAN AMI network, enabling two-way communication between meter endpoints and the utility and delivery of timely, extensive data sets. With its embedded multi-connectivity options, the Cyble 5 communication module adapts to complex deployments and evolves with the needs from the field. Since deployment began in 2022, the water provider has gained the ability to proactively prevent and reduce leaks, optimize resource allocation and ensure billing accuracy.

“Metz Eurométropole Water Utility is thrilled to be the recipient of Itron’s two millionth Cyble 5 communication module. The solution has proved instrumental in transforming our water management, making it more sustainable, customer centric and intelligent,” said Morgane Pitel, Director of Metz Eurométropole Water Utility. “The Cyble 5 module gives us and our users near real-time access to water consumption data. With this level of insight, we can better understand usage patterns, detect leaks earlier and ultimately support users in managing their water consumption. It helps us move toward greater efficiency in order to preserve this vital resource. The improved data management helps us target investment more effectively — allowing us to reinvest savings into expanding smart water solutions across our network.”

“This milestone marks a pivotal moment for Itron and our customers. The shipment of two million Cyble 5 communication modules reflects our ongoing commitment to protecting our precious water supply and providing global water providers, like Metz Eurométropole Water Utility, with modern solutions that connect every drop,” said Justin Partrick, senior vice president of Devices at Itron. “As water demand rises alongside changing consumer expectations, climate disruption and urbanization, there has never been a more critical time to invest in smarter, more agile operations. We are excited to continue partnering with water providers worldwide, transforming their distribution systems into connected, intelligent networks that deliver real-time insights and operational excellence.”

Cyble 5 communication modules easily transform mechanical meters into communicating devices to keep operations running smoothly — while ensuring accurate billing and maximizing revenue. To learn more, see the product brochure.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron®, the Itron Logo and Cyble are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and/or other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

