Sustainable Energy Markets Forecast Strong Growth Through 2029

Boston, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research announces the release of its " 2024 Sustainable Energy Research Review,” highlighting the rapid progress being made in the global shift toward sustainable energy. This review emphasizes the growing importance of carbon management technologies and breakthroughs in renewable fuels, both of which are playing a vital role in driving global decarbonization efforts.

Key Highlights:

Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) Market:

The market is projected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $8.1 billion by the end of 2028. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 31.0%.



Carbon Credits Market:

The market is projected to grow from $342.6 billion in 2024 to $1.2 trillion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 28.4%.



Biorefinery Products and Applications: Global Markets:

The market is projected to grow from $775.2 billion in 2024 to nearly $1.2 trillion by the end of 2029. CAGR: 8.8%.



Research Coverage and Insights

The 2024 Sustainable Energy Research Review explores the evolving landscape of green energy technologies and their role in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors. As global industries attempt to meet climate goals, sustainable energy practices and carbon management solutions are gaining momentum.

This review highlights the key developments and market dynamics shaping the future of sustainable energy:

Decarbonization Focus: The transition to green energy is accelerating, particularly in sectors that are traditionally difficult to decarbonize, such as heavy industry and transportation.

Emerging Technologies: Innovations in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), carbon dioxide removal (CDR), and carbon credit systems are central to emissions reduction strategies.

Global Carbon Pricing: As of 2023, 40 countries and 20 cities had implemented carbon pricing mechanisms. These initiatives generated $104 billion in revenue and covered 24% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with projections of reaching 50% by 2030.

Sustainable Marine Fuels: Although currently representing less than 1% of global marine fuel consumption, sustainable marine fuels are gaining interest due to their lower environmental impact and growing support from the shipping industry.

R&D Imperative: Continued R&D essential to validate the scalability and effectiveness of these technologies in real-world applications.

