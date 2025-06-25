Vaidio Highlights AI-driven Visual Transformation Across Industries at HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025

LAS VEGAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio®, a leader in enterprise Vision AI, today announced its participation at HPE Discover Las Vegas as a featured partner in the HPE Unleash AI partner program. At HPE Discover, Vaidio will showcase how Vision AI, running in HPE Private Cloud AI, transforms raw video footage into operational intelligence for cities, stadiums, retail stores, manufacturing plants, hospitals, and schools.

Vaidio's AI Vision Platform analyzes any camera feed to turn sight into insight – providing real time alerts, search capabilities, and business intelligence that helps enterprises and even cities operate more safely, securely, and effectively. Vaidio converts existing IP cameras into sources of trusted operational data. Integrated agentic and generative AI allow organizations to draw insight from video without replacing infrastructure.

The Vaidio Vision AI Platform has been validated among the innovative solutions provided by HPE Unleash AI partners for delivering fast time-to-value across multiple industries. Unleash AI complements HPE Private Cloud AI by giving customers access to curated, pre-validated offerings that simplify full-stack AI deployment. Solutions in the program, including those built on NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, are qualified to run on HPE ProLiant Compute servers and benefit from HPE’s global reach. Vaidio’s software runs natively in HPE Private Cloud AI environments and provides dynamic, field-proven Vision AI capabilities.

“Unleash AI is designed to move enterprises from AI theory to AI impact,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. “Our close collaboration with HPE means customers can deploy Vision AI quickly, achieve measurable outcomes, and scale as their needs grow.”

Use Cases for Vision AI

Answering today’s CIOs’ urgent mandate to integrate AI for operational effectiveness, Vaidio deployments are typically up and running within days, giving organizations immediate improvements in safety, efficiency, and customer or citizen experience. Vaidio offers a broad catalog of enterprise use cases, all tested for HPE Private Cloud AI:

Smart city operations: Real-time traffic optimization, license-plate recognition, pedestrian-safety analytics, and crowd monitoring

Retail intelligence: Theft and shrink-reduction analytics, customer-behavior heat maps, dwell-time analysis, and queue-length monitoring

Healthcare efficiency: Fall detection, hygiene-protocol compliance, patient-flow and occupancy management

Education and campus safety: Vandalism prevention, student-safety alerts, and rapid forensic search across many cameras

Security and operations: Loitering and unauthorized access alerts, access control, alert-fatigue reduction, and integration with leading VMS platforms



Built for HPE Private Cloud AI With NVIDIA

Vaidio’s Vision AI agents use NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Metropolis to deliver accurate, low-latency analytics while minimizing compute overhead. Running on HPE Private Cloud AI, the solution provides a secure, scalable path for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

Attend Vaidio’s Vision AI Session at HPE Discover Las Vegas

Attendees can catch Vaidio CEO Marshall Tyler in the conference session “Accelerating AI Transformation: Unlocking the Power of Vision AI” (Session Code BB1517) on Wednesday, June 25, 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. PDT, Room Titian 2203. The talk will explore how Vision AI delivers instant, accurate data insights, empowering IT teams to tap into AI-ready video data that can transform operations in minutes, not years.

About Vaidio

Vaidio transforms conventional video into a vital source of intelligence in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. Vaidio’s uniquely resource-efficient solution is used widely to enhance public safety, protect assets, plan investments, and optimize operations—all with significantly lower total cost of ownership. Previously known as IronYun, the company is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The Vaidio Platform won SIA New Product Showcase awards in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, Loss Prevention and in 2024 and 2025 for Best New Product Overall. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.