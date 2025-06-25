Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size to Hit USD 9.38 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.09% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Size & Growth Insights:
According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% from 2024 to 2032.”
Smart Air, Healthy Lives: Driving Forces Behind the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Surge
The growth of the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor Market can be attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, stringent control on air pollution in the commercial and residential sectors, increasing focus on work environment safety, and development of green buildings. With increased awareness of health issues related to indoor air quality, there’s been a lot more interest among consumers and businesses in monitoring their environments. The adverse effects of poor indoor air quality (IAQ) on workplace productivity were recently found to be up to 12%, resulting in the growing use of IAQ monitors in offices and houses. These, along with more attention towards environmentally sustainable and energy efficient construction practices will drive the market. The inclusion of IAQ monitoring as a part of smart building systems increases its value and implementation.
North America Dominates, Asia Pacific Rises: Regional Trends Shaping the IAQ Monitor Market
In 2023, North America led the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor Market with approximately 40% of global revenue, and is expected to register high demandfor Indoor Air Quality Monitor during the forecast period, due to the high adoption of IAQ monitors in North America, on account ofpresence ofstringent regulations, changing lifestyle, increasing level of health-consciousness, and increasing smart home penetration in the region. Government initiatives such as the EPA IAQ guidelines and OSHA standards have helped spur widespread adoption in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Growing respiratory problems, inside pollution worries and the rise of LEED-certified buildings have also contributed to demand.
Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, due to rising urbanization, industrialization and deteriorating air quality. Demand is rising in the likes of China, India and Japan, for instance, thanks to increasingly stringent regulation, smart city projects and the take up of IoT-based monitoring. These are going to support strong regional market growth.
Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 4.66 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 9.39 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.09% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|• By Pollutant Type (Biological, Physical, Chemical)
• By Product Type(Portable, Fixed)
• By End-User(Residential, Commercial Buildings, Industrial, Government Buildings)
Segment Spotlight: Key Growth Drivers Shaping the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market (2023–2032)
By Pollutant Type
In 2023, the chemical sensor segment dominated the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor Market with a 54% revenue share; Chemical sensors are effective in air pollution detection, such as VOCs, CO, CO₂, NO₂, and O₃. Demand took off because of increasing indoor pollution from household and industrial sources.
The physical sensor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, owing to rising demand for the real-time monitoring of PM2. 5, PM10, Humidity and Temperature, increasing penetration of smart home and IOT based devices.
By Product
In 2023, the fixed segment dominated the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor Market with a 69% share, due to the high penetration of these products in various end-use applications, such as commercial, industrial, healthcare, and residential. They offer continuous, instantaneous measurements of pollutants such as CO₂, VOCs, PM2. 5; humidity; and conformity to standards, including ASHRAE and EPA.
The portable segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, with increasing consumption for on-the-go air quality monitoring. Battery powered, lightweight, and IoT-compliant, portable monitors are cost-efficient, immediately reportable, and integrate easily with smartphones, rendering them suitable for personal use as well as global use in both developed and resource-limited settings.
By End Use
In 2023, the commercial buildings segment led the IAQ Monitor Market with a 45% revenue share, mainly due to stringent regulations, growing corporate wellness initiatives, and rising employee health concerns. Advanced IAQ systems with AI, IoT and HVAC integration are increasingly implemented in offices, malls, hospitals, and schools.
The industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, owing to the regulatory norms, increasing awareness on toxic pollutants and smart monitoring implementation in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas sector for the safety of workers and efficient operations.
Recent Developments:
- In Dec 2024, HORIBA India has opened first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility in Pune in Dec 2024 with investment of INR 28 – 30 Crore. This comes as a significant leap in a string of moves for India’s green mobility initiative for carbon neutrality and advanced hydrogen engine testing.
- In April 2025, Panasonic has launched a state-of-the-art Smart Home Experience Centre in India, focused on wellness, security, and convenience through its Miraie IoT platform. The center showcases smart automation, advanced air quality solutions, and integrated security systems, highlighting Panasonic’s commitment to connected and healthy living.
