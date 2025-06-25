Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison with Geospatial World

BOSTON, MA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced a liaison agreement with Geospatial World®.

“This partnership with DTC marks a significant step towards a more cohesive and impactful future for the global infrastructure sector. By combining our expertise, we aim to accelerate the integration of geospatial technologies with BIM and digital twins, unlocking unprecedented levels of efficiency and resilience in infrastructure development and management,” said Sanjay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Geospatial World.

“Through this alliance, we will leverage our evangelism, advocacy, and facilitation approach to amplify the adoption of these integrated technologies, contributing to the 'Sustainability of Everything' at a global level and realizing the transformative potential of a truly interconnected digital and physical infrastructure landscape,” continued Kumar.

"We are excited about working with Geospatial World to increase the awareness of the value that digital twins provide to advance sustainable and resilient infrastructure systems,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of Digital Twin Consortium. "Their experience in technology policy advocacy and evangelism will be very valuable as we work together to advance the use of digital twins across industries.”

The two groups have agreed to the following:

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Where appropriate, aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including: Composable and Architectural Frameworks, Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases Security and Trustworthiness applications Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis



Digital Twin Consortium will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and training development vehicles.

About Geospatial World

Following its mission of "Making a Difference through Geospatial Knowledge in the World Economy and Society", Geospatial World is an open, diverse, inclusive, collaborative and humane organization that has pursued thought leadership, policy advocacy, technology evangelism for the past 27 years. An integral part of the geospatial ecosystem, Geospatial World will continue to work as a knowledge organization, advancing knowledge for sustainability. For more information, visit https://geospatialworld.net/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and life sciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources to Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment