Verizon contributes $10K in response to devastating flooding in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, devastating heavy rains and flash flooding severely impacted Ohio and Marion counties in West Virginia. This rare event saw up to 3 to 4 inches of rainfall in less than an hour in localized areas. Multiple fatalities and extensive damage to roads, bridges, buildings and homes have been reported. Thousands were left without power and the National Guard has been mobilized to support local emergency operations.

In response to this disaster, Verizon is showing up for our customers and our neighbors in West Virginia by investing $10,000 in Appalachian Outreach, Inc. (AOI). AOI is a nonprofit that assists people experiencing poverty and disaster in Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties. AOI is offering a variety of support for individuals and families impacted by the recent flooding including access to supplies, a charging station, and a comfortable place to rest and recharge. Additionally, AOI is collaborating with the Red Cross and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, to increase the number of community members they can reach directly.

"When natural disasters unfold, our priority is to swiftly mobilize resources and provide support where it's needed most," said Anthony Lewis, Region Vice President of State Public Policy and Government Affairs for Verizon. "As always, our team worked to keep our network stable so that West Virginians can continue to connect with each other during these difficult times. Our partnership with Appalachian Outreach, Inc., further enables the delivery of immediate relief and ongoing support residents deserve as they work to recover and rebuild."

"We are beyond grateful to Verizon for their compassion and commitment to West Virginia families," said Heather Ray, Executive Director of Appalachian Outreach, Inc. "Their generous $10,000 donation comes at a time when so many in our community are hurting in the wake of devastating flash floods. This support allows us to meet urgent needs—like hygiene items, clothing, food, and cleaning supplies—while also standing beside families as they begin the long journey toward recovery. We simply couldn’t do this work without partners like Verizon who step up when it matters most."

This investment is part of Verizon’s larger commitment to responding to disasters across the country. Verizon is committed to helping communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters with greater confidence.

