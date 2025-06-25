Coastal Launches AI Managed Services for Sustained Agentforce Results

Palm Coast, FL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal today announced the launch of Waves for AI, a next-generation managed service offering designed to help organizations implement and scale Agentforce and DataOps initiatives across the modern data + AI stack.

Agentforce is Salesforce’s digital labor platform for enterprises to augment teams with trusted autonomous AI agents in the flow of work. With Salesforce’s AgentExchange, a leading AI agent ecosystem for enterprises, customers have access to hundreds of ready-to-use actions, topics, and templates built by partners, and will have access to pre-validated Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, that have passed rigorous security reviews to quickly create and deploy their digital workforce of AI agents.

As enterprises adopt AI to unlock powerful automation and intelligence, governance and data orchestration become even more important. Agentic AI systems need continuous tuning, behavior monitoring, prompt management, and data integrity across the full enterprise technology stack.

Waves for AI addresses this by offering embedded specialists and AI Ops tooling to guide organizations on scaling their Agentforce implementations and aligning their use cases to business value. Waves for AI will provide managed services for governing how agents behave, how their actions are justified, and whether outputs align with ethical and business standards. It will also provide services for Data Ops optimization including data pipeline management, orchestration monitoring, and embedded ops telemetry to ensure agents operate with full context and fidelity. In addition, for Snowflake customers, native services automate data quality checks, integrate Salesforce and external data through Zero Copy, and govern AI model pipelines using Cortex AI and Horizon Catalog.

Unlike traditional managed services focused on admin tasks and uptime guarantees, Waves for AI introduces a new kind of service model—operating the intelligence layer of the modern enterprise through continuous governance, optimization, and measurable business impact across the data-to-AI stack.

"Agentic AI doesn't just add functionality—it fundamentally transforms how businesses operate," said Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal. "Once the agentic machine is running, it becomes a flywheel of compounding ROI. But without proper governance, monitoring, and continuous optimization, organizations face real risks—hallucinations, bias, compliance violations, and brand damage."

“Organizations need a new labor model that unlocks the full potential of humans with AI at work. Coastal is a critical partner for identifying and developing specific use cases with our joint customers across industries, helping to ensure tailored and effective AI solutions for scaling digital labor,” said Phil Samenuk, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels and Outsourcing Service Providers, Salesforce. “With Agentforce constantly evolving and expanding, Coastal’s Waves for AI demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering customers to deliver success with Agentforce.”

About Coastal

ISG’s top-ranked Salesforce & AI consultancy.

5/5 AppExchange rating, with 450+ reviews.

1,700 customers & counting.

Coastal is the consultancy that exists to make organizations successful using Salesforce, data, and AI. Led by former Salesforce executives, IT veterans, and industry experts, our heavily certified team shows up with heart and hustle to deliver fast, measurable impact—powered by automation-driven delivery and solution accelerators.

From data modernization to Agentforce to Salesforce innovation, you can count on Coastal to solve today’s—and tomorrow’s—complex challenges.





