Traliant returns to SHRM Annual Conference to showcase must-see workplace training on harassment, discrimination and ethics

 | Source: Traliant Traliant

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leading provider of online compliance training, will showcase its most in-demand workplace training solutions at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo, June 29-July 2 in San Diego, CA.

At booth #1919, attendees can experience Traliant’s interactive modern compliance training courses — designed to help organizations build ethical, inclusive and legally sound workplaces.

Compliance solutions that address top HR challenges
Traliant will spotlight three of its must-see offerings:

  • Code of Conduct, featuring The Code — a cinematic, TV-style series that brings complex ethical dilemmas to life and empowers employees to apply policies in real-world situations.
  • Discrimination Prevention for Managers, equipping managers with critical knowledge of latest Executive Orders and EEOC and DOJ guidance and actionable strategies to mitigate the evolving legal risks facing today’s workplaces
  • Preventing Workplace Harassment, helping employees and managers recognize, navigate and respond to inappropriate behavior — with coverage that meets compliance requirements in all 50 states.

Learn practical investigation skills
Traliant’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Johnson, will present a session: Detecting Lies and Deception: Practical Skills for HR Professionals on July 1 at 2:15 PM PT in the Marriot Pacific Ballroom. Attendees will learn expert strategies for navigating “he said/she said” cases of sexual harassment and misconduct — including proven techniques HR professionals can apply when investigating sensitive allegations.

Interactive experiences + giveaways
Visitors can test their skills in in Traliant’s fast-paced Compliance Challenges Game, get a portrait drawn by an AI-powered sketchbot, score fun Traliant swag, and enter to win a FREE Nespresso Creatista Plus — just follow Traliant on LinkedIn at the booth.

To learn more or book a meeting with Traliant at SHRM25, visit https://www.traliant.com.

About Traliant
Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.
  
Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment traininginclusion trainingcode of conduct training, and many more.  
  
Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Reagan Bennet
traliant@v2comms.com


Tags

HR event HR conference compliance training workplace training code of conduct

Recommended Reading