Traliant returns to SHRM Annual Conference to showcase must-see workplace training on harassment, discrimination and ethics

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, a leading provider of online compliance training, will showcase its most in-demand workplace training solutions at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo, June 29-July 2 in San Diego, CA.

At booth #1919, attendees can experience Traliant’s interactive modern compliance training courses — designed to help organizations build ethical, inclusive and legally sound workplaces.

Compliance solutions that address top HR challenges

Traliant will spotlight three of its must-see offerings:

Code of Conduct, featuring The Code — a cinematic, TV-style series that brings complex ethical dilemmas to life and empowers employees to apply policies in real-world situations.

Discrimination Prevention for Managers, equipping managers with critical knowledge of latest Executive Orders and EEOC and DOJ guidance and actionable strategies to mitigate the evolving legal risks facing today’s workplaces

Preventing Workplace Harassment, helping employees and managers recognize, navigate and respond to inappropriate behavior — with coverage that meets compliance requirements in all 50 states.



Learn practical investigation skills

Traliant’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Johnson, will present a session: Detecting Lies and Deception: Practical Skills for HR Professionals on July 1 at 2:15 PM PT in the Marriot Pacific Ballroom. Attendees will learn expert strategies for navigating “he said/she said” cases of sexual harassment and misconduct — including proven techniques HR professionals can apply when investigating sensitive allegations.

Interactive experiences + giveaways

Visitors can test their skills in in Traliant’s fast-paced Compliance Challenges Game, get a portrait drawn by an AI-powered sketchbot, score fun Traliant swag, and enter to win a FREE Nespresso Creatista Plus — just follow Traliant on LinkedIn at the booth.

To learn more or book a meeting with Traliant at SHRM25, visit https://www.traliant.com.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, inclusion training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

