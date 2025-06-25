Powerhouse Lending Team Expands Rate’s Leadership in the Dallas Market

DALLAS, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, proudly highlights Shane Masterman and Kristin Dail—two Chairman’s Circle Award-winning SVPs in Dallas, Texas— specializing in real estate financing for some of the area’s most sophisticated clients, ranging from traditionally employed borrowers and property investors to business owners and independent contractors.

Known for their exceptional service and deep roots in the Dallas community, Masterman and Dail have built a business focused on delivering premium lending solutions to well-qualified homebuyers. Since their move to Rate in December 2018, Masterman and Dail have closed approximately $750 million in home loans. A key differentiator that sets them apart is access to Rate’s exclusive Portfolio loan programs, designed for today’s diverse borrowers. These products offer exceptional flexibility with fewer headaches and significantly less paperwork than traditional options.

Even in one of the nation’s most challenging markets, Masterman and Dail consistently close complex transactions in half the time of conventional lenders, giving their clients a decisive edge when timing is everything.

Through these proprietary lending solutions, their borrowers can:

Secure jumbo financing with reduced down payments and flexible terms, freeing up capital for higher-yield investments.

Qualify using business cash flow or 1099s instead of tax returns—perfect for business owners and independent contractors.

Leverage personal assets for qualification, without liquidating investments.

Invest in real estate based solely on property cash flow—ideal for building or expanding their real estate holdings.

Buy before they sell—close on a new home purchase without needing to list their current one first.



“We’ve seen firsthand how high-touch, high-performance teams can accelerate growth in competitive markets,” said John Stewart, Chief Production Officer, East at Rate. “Shane and Kristin are the embodiment of that model in Dallas—trusted, proven, and perfectly positioned to help clients finance their dream homes.”

In a region where market dynamics shift quickly and client expectations are high, Masterman and Dail’s ability to combine local expertise, white-glove service, and innovative lending options continues to set them apart in Dallas and beyond.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top 5 Mortgage Lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for 2024; Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.