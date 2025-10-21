Victor Ciardelli Welcomes Industry Powerhouse Jason Stenger as Chief Production Officer at Rate

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company and the nation’s #1 independent jumbo lender and #1 Non-QM lender, is proud to announce that Jason Stenger has joined the company as Chief Production Officer.

A proven executive with nearly two decades of experience, Stenger joins Rate to lead production strategy, strengthen originator support, and continue scaling national growth. He will oversee Rate’s retail platform, powered by the company’s industry-leading suite of technology — including the Rate Digital Mortgage, the first and most progressive digital loan application that saves both loan officers and consumers time, while significantly reducing overall loan origination anxiety; PowerVP, which brings loan origination, pipeline management, and business insights directly into the palm of the loan officer’s hand; AI underwriting, proprietary technology that enables automated loan approvals in record time without manual intervention; and SameDay Mortgage℠, the first digital process that can close eligible loans in as little as one day.

“Jason is one of the strongest and most respected leaders in the industry. He embodies what Rate is all about—innovative leadership, a passion for our customers, and a drive to build something special,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “He totally gets it and knows how to support loan officers to be their absolute best and optimize their potential and production. He is a strategic addition to our already world-class production team who greatly reinforces what makes Rate different: a relentless focus on empowering our loan officers through technology and support to drive real results. From AI underwriting to our PowerVP platform, we’re giving loan officers the tools to win and helping more families achieve their dreams of homeownership.”

“Jason is a super star that has the mindset of a producer — gritty, driven, and focused on winning,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “His addition to our team further separates Rate from any other company in the industry and further solidifies Rate as the ‘Loan Officer’s Paradise’—a place where professionals have everything they need to thrive and best serve their customers in a rapidly evolving market. We continue to be the place where a loan officer can easily double and triple their business in less than a year while better serving their customers; a place that optimally serves our aspiring and existing homeowners, realtors, and business partners.”

“I’m thrilled to join an all-star team at Rate as Chief Production Officer,” said Stenger. “Rate’s technology, talent, innovation and momentum are unmatched. This company is defining what the future of mortgage lending looks like, period. I’m honored to join Victor, Shant, and the team of the best LOs in the industry, and I’m ready to help elevate Rate and our producers to new levels of success.”

A Leader Focused on Growth and Execution

Stenger combines operational discipline with sales-driven leadership, giving him a unique ability to scale teams, accelerate growth and drive results. He joins Rate after more than a decade at Movement Mortgage, where he began in 2012 and most recently served as Chief Operations Officer. Throughout his tenure, he played a central role in scaling the company’s operational infrastructure and retail performance. Over the last ten years, he oversaw more than $200 billion in total volume, including $130 billion in the previous five years alone.

“Jason’s experience and mindset will make an immediate impact at Rate. He has a mindset that is grounded in positivity and a genuine belief and commitment to helping people reach their full potential.” said Ciardelli.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service.

Recent honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet (2023); HousingWire’s Tech100 award for Rate’s FlashClose℠, MyAccount, and Language Access Program; and Chicago Agent Magazine’s Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Press Contact

press@rate.com