Rate Expands Florida Presence With Addition of Sales Manager Lynn Nemes

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, has strengthened its Florida leadership team with the addition of Lynn Nemes as sales manager. Shortly after her appointment, Nemes played a key role in establishing the company’s Naples branch, which expanded Rate’s reach across Florida’s East and West Coasts.

In her role, Nemes is responsible for mortgage originations and providing support to loan officers on her team. She is also passionate about mentoring the next generation of loan originators, sharing her expertise and values to help develop future industry leaders.

“I joined Rate because of its commitment to excellence and its strong leadership and culture,” Nemes said. “I’m excited to be part of such a forward-thinking community of mortgage professionals.”

With over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Nemes is widely recognized for her client-first approach and strong ties to local real estate professionals. In addition to her work at Rate, she serves as area director for two chapters of Networking Professionals International (NPI), where she supports business leaders and fosters professional development throughout southwest Florida.

“Lynn’s leadership and dedication elevates everyone around her,” said Ann Marie Howser, senior vice president and regional manager at Rate. “Her commitment to excellence and the industry recognition she’s earned reflect what’s possible when passion meets purpose. She will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

This appointment reflects Rate’s continued investment in top talent and its focus on expanding services in key markets nationwide.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

press@rate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73e17f15-47a3-4968-9465-d50e73f81e9d