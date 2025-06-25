InformData Launches Monitoring Product Suite, Providing Real-Time Access to Verifiable People Data

The solutions provide always-on visibility into emerging risk, enabling companies across industries to identify and implement solutions before problems arise.

InformData provides coverage across 97% of the U.S. population and 92% of court records.

The launch of the product suite echoes InformData’s mission to turn data into trust and enable businesses to make timely, informed and confident decisions.



KENNESAW, Ga., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InformData , a trusted leader in delivering verifiable people data for businesses, announced the launch of its Monitoring product suite, designed to give organizations real-time visibility into potential workforce risks. The offerings provide businesses with earlier alerts, broader coverage, and a cost-effective, modern alternative to monitoring behaviors related to risk.

InformData’s monitoring solutions cover 97% of the U.S. population and 92% of US courts, providing employers, insurers and compliance leaders with consistent and timely insights, and the ability to act on risk as it arises. By closing long-standing visibility gaps in traditional point-in-time background checks and motor vehicle records (MVRs), the platform reduces employer liability by instantly flagging incidents as soon as court filings appear or arrests occur.

“In today’s environment, risk doesn’t wait, and neither should the systems designed to detect it,” said Andrew Feigenson, CEO of InformData. “We developed these solutions to help our partners move to a world of continuous, contextual intelligence. Our platform gives businesses–from CRAs to gig economy companies and healthcare providers–the clarity and transparency needed to act decisively and responsibly in fast-moving environments.”

Key features include:

Real-time alerts and court-sourced updates, refreshed every 60 seconds

Behavioral insights categorized by role, geography, and department

Identity confidence scores to assess match accuracy for each case

Earlier visibility into violations, as well as insight into driving-related violations that don’t appear on standard MVRs

Seamless integration with HRIS, ATS, and compliance systems



Monitoring Solutions Applications

The initial monitoring solutions include criminal and driver monitoring, which enable employers to identify potential risks before they arise. For industries such as logistics, healthcare and commercial insurance, InformData’s always-on behavioral risk monitoring model enables employers to intervene early, and focus on implementing solutions such as training opportunities, reassignments, or deeper reviews.

InformData’s driver monitoring solution addresses the growing need for an alternative to traditional MVR monitoring and point-in-time screening methods. Companies are now able to tailor HR, trust and safety, and compliance processes based on their specific industry and business needs, and ultimately gain more visibility and a deeper and more holistic understanding of driver behavior.

“Our partnership with InformData enables our clients to have a clear pulse on driver related incidents in real-time, which is essential in ensuring safety within the transportation industry,” said Yervand Akopyan, CTO of New Era Titans. “By creating a compliant and affordable monitoring workflow, we’re ensuring that businesses can make informed decisions, reduce risk, and keep their employees safe.”

InformData’s Monitoring products are now available through the company's Connect platform. Learn more or request a demo here .

About InformData

InformData is a trusted provider of verifiable people data, providing businesses seamless access to the insights they need to build secure, trust-filled environments. By leveraging deep data connections, InformData delivers comprehensive identity, credential, behavioral and affiliation data across both domestic and global markets . With accurate, actionable intelligence, businesses can make confident decisions, strengthen compliance, and foster meaningful relationships throughout their ecosystems.

Media Contact:

Kite Hill for InformData

informdata@kitehillpr.com