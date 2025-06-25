Canadian Companies and Job Seekers Split on Who Is Responsible for Adapting and Evolving

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexibility and adaptability are often essential in business, as change is an inevitable part of success. But when it comes to company culture, Canadian hiring managers and job seekers appear split on who is responsible for adapting to the current work landscape, according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

More than half of employers (55%) say it’s up to workers to adapt to company culture, while 45% believe it’s time for company culture to evolve with their employees. What’s driving this mindset? A striking 82% of companies say they already have the tools to train new hires to integrate into their workplace, with 1 in 3 (28%) strongly backing their ability to shape cultural alignment from day one for new employees.

Job seekers are also split on who should adapt but they lean the other way. More than half of job seekers (56%) believe companies should adapt to evolving employee needs, while 44% say employees should adapt to company culture.

However, among job seekers, there are significant differences between genders and generations. Women (62%) are more likely than men (51%) to believe companies should adapt to employee needs, as are Gen Z (61%) and millennials (63%) compared to Gen X (43%) and boomers (45%).

However, companies aren’t entirely stuck in their ways. Faced with rising concerns about turnover and hiring challenges, many employers are signaling a willingness to evolve.

A strong majority of hiring managers (78%) say their organization is open to changing its culture to meet business needs — especially to retain current employees (37%), increase employee morale (37%), attract more qualified candidates (31%), broaden their appeal to job seekers in general (31%) and reduce burnout (31%).

“When it comes to workplace culture, the most effective path forward is one where both employers and employees are willing to adapt,” said Express CEO Bob Funk, Jr. “Success isn’t about one side yielding to the other. It’s about meeting in the middle to build a culture that supports business goals while also resonating with today’s workforce.”

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between Nov. 11 – 26, 2024, among 505 Canadian hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within Canada by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 6, 2024, among 505 adults ages 18 and older.

For full survey methodology, please contact Ana Curic at Ana@MapleLeafStrategies.com.

