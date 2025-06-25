LeaseCrunch Rebrands as Crunchafi - a Broader Vision for CPA Firms

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch, a trusted provider of cloud-based accounting software for CPA firms, today announces its rebrand as Crunchafi. The new identity signals a renewed commitment to providing purpose-built solutions that reduce friction, automate complex tasks and empower CPA firms with actionable financial insights.

Crunchafi (pronounced crunch-uh-fy) blends the legacy of “crunching numbers” with a forward-looking focus on accounting and financial intelligence, the “afi” at the core of the new name. Built by CPAs for CPAs, Crunchafi reflects the company’s continued mission to streamline complex accounting work.

“The launch of Crunchafi marks a pivotal moment in our mission to support accounting professionals,” says Mark Weidick, CEO, Crunchafi. “Our new brand underscores our confidence in CPA firms as they look to expand their impact to clients and our dedication to providing the technology and partnership to help them seize new opportunities, collaborate with their clients and accelerate their success.”

The company’s core capabilities, including lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting, remain central to Crunchafi’s solutions. Clients can expect the same reliability and white-glove support they’ve always trusted, now under a brand that reflects a broader vision for the profession’s future.

“Crunchafi is a strategic evolution and a clear statement about the professionals we serve and where we’re headed,” says Megan Krajnik, chief marketing officer, Crunchafi. “This brand embodies our commitment to offering intuitive, high-impact tools that ensure compliance and turn financial data into insights that deepen client relationships and drive growth.”

The transition to Crunchafi will be seamless for current clients. LeaseCrunch and Strongbox users will continue using the tools they know now under a new brand identity.

To learn more, visit www.crunchafi.com.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Crunchafi

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.528.9445