Heritage Grocers Group Appoints Leticia G. Espinoza as Chief Administrative Officer

Espinoza Honored with Second Top Women in Grocery (TWiG) Recognition by Progressive Grocer

ONTARIO, Calif., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leticia G. Espinoza to the position of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Reporting directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Grocers Group, Espinoza who previously served as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer will oversee Real Estate, Loss Prevention, Corporate Affairs, Communications, Legal, Risk Management, and Human Resources across all Heritage banner companies, which include Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market and El Rancho Supermercado.

“Leticia’s appointment is a reflection of her exceptional leadership, deep expertise, and dedication to our people and mission,” Monford said. “Her impact as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer has been instrumental in strengthening our organization, and this expanded role is a well-earned recognition of her contributions. I am confident she will continue to foster a culture of integrity and innovation across all our banners.”

Her leadership and contributions to the grocery industry have also been recognized by Progressive Grocer who named her a Top Woman in Grocery (TWiG) in both 2022 and again in 2025. She is also the recipient of the Professional Achievement Award from the Mexican American Bar Foundation, a testament to her leadership in the legal field and commitment to community service particularly in ways that uplift the Hispanic community.

Espinoza joined the Cardenas Markets banner in 2019 as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She brought with her extensive in-house legal experience from her time at Bodega Latina Corporation (now Chedraui USA). With over 25 years of legal experience, more than two decades of which have been in executive in-house roles for both publicly traded and privately owned organizations, Espinoza has developed deep expertise in corporate law, labor and employment law, legal department management, human resources, compliance, risk management, construction, real estate, and financial services.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a Juris Doctor from Cornell Law School. Espinoza also serves on the Board of Directors for the Cardenas Markets Foundation, Heritage Grocers Group Foundation, Manos y Corazones Unidos Foundation, Olive Crest Roundtable, and the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance.

