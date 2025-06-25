Veritext Legal Solutions Takes First Place Across Four Categories in the 2025 Best of The Recorder Annual Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has been awarded first place in four categories in The Recorder’s “Best Of” 2025 annual survey, which recognizes the top providers serving the legal community in California.

Veritext received first place recognition in the following categories:

Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider

Foreign Language Translation Provider

Video Deposition Provider

Remote Deposition Services

In addition to these top rankings, Veritext also achieved Hall of Fame status in each of the above categories as well as for Best Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Provider and Online CLE Provider. Hall of Fame recognition is reserved for companies that have placed in the top three for three or more of the past four years.

The Best of The Recorder survey honors outstanding legal service providers as determined by votes from attorneys, judges and law firm administrators across California. The survey ranks companies based on the quality of service, innovation and overall excellence in helping the legal community achieve its goals.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by our clients and colleagues in California,” states Nina Kirsch, regional vice president, Veritext. “These results underscore our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and exceptional service. We are proud to help law firms and legal professionals succeed in the most complex and demanding matters, whether in person or remotely.”

Veritext’s industry-leading network of court reporters, advanced technology platforms and client-focused solutions continues to set the gold standard in litigation technology and legal service solutions nationwide.

For more information about Veritext, please visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

